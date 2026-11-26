The Cleveland Guardians have never been a franchise to make headlines with blockbuster offseason spending, preferring smart roster moves over splashing the cash. Their $74.2 million payroll entering the 2026 ALCS only reinforced that reputation. However, the Guardians are now breaking their own mold by bringing back a 31-year-old pitcher on a $48 million deal over three years, despite his 5.19 ERA across nine starts in Cleveland.

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The right-hander’s journey has been a tale of two halves, going from a 2.77 ERA across his first 19 starts with the Washington Nationals to struggling after the trade deadline. Yet, his All-Star selection and impressive early-season form clearly left a lasting impression on Cleveland’s front office. With the Guardians choosing continuity over a complete roster overhaul, the real question is what convinced them to make such a significant investment in a pitcher whose results took a sharp turn after arriving in Cleveland.

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“Foster Griffin returns to the Cleveland Guardians on a three-year, $48 million deal,” Bob Nightengale quoted Robert Murray.

Griffin’s deal comes just one day after Cleveland signed left-hander Kris Bubic to a one-year, $17.5 million contract. Together, the two southpaws join Gavin Williams, Parker Messick, and Tanner Bibee in a revamped starting rotation. Although Griffin had a 5.19 ERA in nine regular-season starts with Cleveland, his stats may not justify his importance on the mound.

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Per the Guardians front office, the number was heavily skewed by a single eight-run outing in Baltimore and a PitchCom volume issue against the Mets that tipped his pitches. Otherwise, his unique six-to-seven-pitch arsenal remained highly effective. A game against the Orioles in September, when he allowed eight earned runs, is what took Griffin’s ERA beyond 5.00. Otherwise, he recorded a 3.73 ERA in his other eight regular-season starts.

“Those improved as the season went on, and I think we saw a really good version of Foster in the postseason, and he’s demonstrated that he’s capable of being a really effective Major League pitcher,” Guardians president Chris Antonetti said.

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While Griffin struggled in nine regular-season starts with Cleveland, he anchored their playoff pitching staff. In Game 3 of the ALDS against the White Sox, he set a franchise postseason record for a reliever by striking out seven batters without a walk in 2 2/3 innings, and he later started Game 1 of the ALCS against Tampa Bay.

So, while Cleveland’s pitching staff was effective in 2026, Antonetti noted at the end of the season that the team “did rely on just a small number of guys”. Adding Griffin alongside newly signed left-hander Kris Bubic, who comes with an injury history, gives Cleveland reliable innings behind Parker Messick, Gavin Williams, and Tanner Bibee.

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Yet Griffin’s return surely made the Guardians’ pitching staff stronger, but their offseason needs are far from over.

The Guardians have diverse needs during the offseason

Despite reaching the 2026 ALCS, Cleveland finished 24th in MLB in runs scored (678). With slugging free agents Nathaniel Lowe and Rhys Hoskins hitting the open market and David Fry departing via free agency after being non-tendered, the Guardians lack proven right-handed thump.

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While top prospects Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter are part of the youth movement alongside Kyle Manzardo, adding a veteran right-handed bat at first base, DH, or right field would protect José Ramírez and Jo Adell in the middle of the order.

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The Guardians also have a need behind home plate. Patrick Bailey will handle the bulk of the workload behind the plate, but longtime clubhouse leader and Parker Messick’s personal catcher Austin Hedges is a free agent. So, re-signing Hedges or adding another defense-first veteran remains a clear priority.

Furthermore, All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan is entering his final year of club control in 2027 with a projected arbitration salary around $11.3 million. With their payroll surging, the front office must decide whether to finalize a long-term extension or explore trade offers while his value is at its peak.

Hopefully, the new-age Guardians will not stop themselves from splashing a few more bucks on a few more names.