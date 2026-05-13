Guardians Send Tear-Jerking Tribute to Cleveland Veteran After Saddening Passing

May 11 brought a shadow of grief over the Cleveland Guardians as they faced off against the Los Angeles Angels. What was supposed to be a temporary break due to illness turned fatal for the veteran Guardians’ announcer.

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The voice of Progressive Field, veteran public address announcer Bob Tayek, has breathed his last. The Cleveland Guards shared the news on their official X handle.

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“It is with great sadness we share the news that our longtime public address announcer, Bob Tayek, has passed away today. For nearly three decades, Bob was the voice of Progressive Field, welcoming generations of fans to Cleveland baseball with warmth, professionalism and a presence that became part of the ballpark experience,” the Guardians wrote in memory of Tayek.

“Please keep Bob’s family, friends, and all who worked alongside him in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

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On April 4, the Guardians had announced that the veteran would be away from his announcing duties for the first half of the season due to health complications. They have been using interim public address announcers this season.

At the time, the Guardians thought Tayek would be returning for his 27th season. But per an Instagram post by his son, Doug Tayek, he passed away due to complications from a surgery.

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The announcer was 75 years old at the time of his passing.

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May has been a difficult month for baseball fans, as the Yankees’ veteran voice, John Sterling, passed on May 4. After Sterling’s demise, MLB’s legendary Spanish commentator René Cárdenas also passed away on May 10.

And now, after welcoming fans at Progressive Field for 26 seasons, Tayek has left it all behind.

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Looking back at Bob Tayek’s achievements

As the Guardians held their moment of silence for the longtime PA Announcer Bob Tayek, Progressive Field will never feel the same.

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Before becoming the Guardians’ public address announcer in 1999, Tayek was the managing editor at WKYC. He was asked to fill the position, and the rest is history. In 2025, he had revealed how all of this began.

“Jim Riggleman was the third base coach for the Indians at the time. He said to me, ‘You know, there are two people in this entire ballpark that people don’t know until you make a mistake. The third base coach and the PA announcer.’ I took it to the heart and I knew he was right.”

From walkoff winners to playoff clinchers – Tayek has probably seen it all from his box. Like when he confirmed the team’s October play in September 2024 after Andrés Giménez secured a victory, scoring José Ramírez.

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Putting a special emphasis on players’ names and smiling through life – that was Bob Tayek!

In 2025, Bob Tayek was honored by the Cleveland Press Club’s Chuck Heaton Award. This is bestowed upon a print, radio, or television journalist who best exemplifies the sensitivity, humility, and journalistic talent that reflect those of the award’s namesake, the great Cleveland sports writer, Chuck Heaton.

Fans did take notice when they saw Tayek’s voice was not there on Opening Day. Now, his voice will be missed for all the days to come.