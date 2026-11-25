Fifteen hits in 129 at-bats were all the Atlanta Braves got from a $20 million bet, yet one club still believes in the swing behind that .116 line. Ha-Seong Kim, a 31-year-old infielder and former Gold Glove winner, now has a new landing spot after a lost season. Fans on X wasted little time reacting to the price and the player.

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The buzz started on X, where ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported the agreement.

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“Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote.

The pushback makes sense once the numbers are on the table.

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Kim hit .116 with no home runs and nine RBIs across 51 games, and his glove slipped too, with a minus-2 mark in outs above average. Even so, the deal pays bench money, with another $1 million available in incentives.

Those numbers trace back to a long run of injuries. Kim tore the labrum in his right shoulder late in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, and surgery pushed his 2025 return to the summer. Then a slip on ice in South Korea tore a tendon in his right middle finger, and inflammation sent him back to the injured list in July 2026.

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Even so, the Detroit Tigers want his glove. Kim won the 2023 NL Gold Glove at utility, and the club needs that help after three errors in one inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 16 that led to a 5-1 loss. His arrival lets Kevin McGonigle, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, move to third, where he posted +8 defensive runs saved.

Last offseason, Kim turned down a $16 million player option with the Tampa Bay Rays and signed for $20 million with the Braves. The Braves showed no interest in a reunion, and talk grew that he might return to the KBO League, but the Tigers reached out first.

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Kim is not the only reclamation project in Detroit this week.

Two days after the New York Yankees non-tendered right-hander Luis Gil, a former AL Rookie of the Year, the Tigers signed him to a one-year, $2.3 million deal on November 22. Gil posted a 4.61 ERA over 27.1 innings in 2026 after shoulder inflammation, with 18 walks against 17 strikeouts.

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The low price also suits a packed infield featuring first baseman Spencer Torkelson, infielders Colt Keith and Hao-Yu Lee, and utility players Javier Báez and Zach McKinstry. Kim has the option to earn everyday reps through a bounce-back or by adopting a glove-first role, keeping risk low for a deep group.

However, the benefit is real.

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From 2022 to 2024 with the Padres, Kim hit .250/.336/.385, stole 72 bases, and posted 10.5 FanGraphs WAR. With a 76-86 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL Central, the Tigers consider a healthy Kim a modest bet that promises a clear payoff for a team seeking improvement.

The price tag may be small, but the reaction online was loud. Supporters of several clubs questioned both Kim’s recent form and what the move says about the Tigers.

MLB fans question the Tigers after Ha-Seong Kim’s cheap deal

“How? How on earth did he sign for $5 million?” asked one fan.

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Kim posted a .116/.219/.140 slash line over 147 plate appearances in 2026. Many fans struggled to find a bounce-back case in those numbers, and even a $5 million guarantee looked like a stretch for a hitter who barely showed up at the plate.

“Holy s*** this is brutal,” read another reaction.

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Kim managed five hits in his first 27 games for the Braves, a .068 average, and went hitless from June 4 to July 3. He then finished 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in four playoff games against the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

One user commented, “He’s out of Atlanta, so I’m happy.”

Braves fans booed Kim behind the dugout on June 17 after his second strikeout against the San Francisco Giants. Local outlet SportsTalk ATL labeled the signing the worst in franchise history, and the $20 million deal worked out to roughly $1.33 million per hit.

Another said, “This is not a serious baseball team!”

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The Tigers last won a World Series in 1984, and the front office traded ace Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers and right-hander Casey Mize to the Padres for prospects during 2026. Against that backdrop, fans saw a $5 million patch as small ambition for a club chasing a 42-year drought.

Another said, “Worst contract in sports.”

Kim’s .116 average and .140 Slugging Mark ranked last among hitters with at least 100 plate appearances in 2026. That left even a $5 million base salary open to criticism, despite the steep drop from the $20 million he earned with the Braves.

Taken together, the reactions show how much 2026 damaged Kim’s reputation. The price is low, but the skepticism is high, and his 2027 form will decide whether the Tigers landed a bargain or another regret.