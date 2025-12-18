The New York Yankees might really be losing their hold on the Al East that they had for many years. The Blue Jays and the Red Sox have improved heavily, but the Yankees are still sitting back waiting for the right moment. But apparently the Mets are not, and if they pull off the Cody Bellinger move, Hal Steinbrenner’s team might be in bigger trouble than they know.

“If he goes to the Mets, and it is six years, and like the Yankees have the ability to top that at least in terms of money,” said WFAN host. “That’s just unacceptable. The Mets took Soto from you last year. The Mets seem poised to take Bellinger from you this year… what the hell does the Yankee aura really mean at that point?”

The New York Mets continue gaining ground on the Yankees in the offseason free-agent market, acquiring players that New York cannot retain. Last winter, the Mets signed Juan Soto from the Yankees, reshaping their lineup while leaving Bronx fans frustrated. Cody Bellinger is now the next target, with the Mets reportedly ready to offer a six-year, $180 million contract.

Cody Bellinger hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+ across 152 games in 2025. The Mets will want to have Bellinger after their missed chances.

After losing Pete Alonso, the Mets are fully committed to adding Bellinger to restore their offensive strength. Bellinger offers positional flexibility, playing left field, center field, and occasionally first base, which suits the Mets’ roster needs. His defensive metrics in 2025 were strong, including 5 Outs Above Average and 93rd percentile in OAA.

Acquiring him would address a major outfield gap while providing consistent run production for New York.

For the Yankees, losing Bellinger would significantly reduce offensive depth and lineup efficiency at key positions. His 4.9 fWAR in 2025 ranks among the best of his career, highlighting his overall contribution. Without him, the Yankees face decreased chances of contending for another World Series in the near term.

This setback will mark a notable chapter in Hal Steinbrenner’s era, reflecting recent challenges in retaining elite talent.

If Cody Bellinger joins the Mets, the Yankees’ dominance in New York will face undeniable scrutiny. Hal Steinbrenner’s payroll strategy might finally meet the reality of losing top talent repeatedly. The Bronx could be watching its rivals collect stars while wondering when their aura truly matters.

Is Hal Steinbrenner really the problem at the Yankees?

Hal Steinbrenner walks into a room, and everyone assumes he’s the villain, the guy holding back the Yankees’ glory. Yet beneath the headlines and hot takes, the reality is messier and funnier than critics admit. Money, injuries, and league politics swirl around him like a storm, but is Hal really the obstacle everyone makes him out to be?

Zach Britton emphasized that Hal Steinbrenner is not the obstacle the Yankees are portrayed as facing.

He said, “A lot of the fight isn’t necessarily with a guy like Hal. He wants the game to continue to operate and everyone to be profitable.” Britton recalled extensive communication during his Tommy John surgery, highlighting Hal’s clarity and openness about organizational decisions. He added that Steinbrenner was willing to provide any support the team or players might need during difficult times.

Despite Britton’s praise, Steinbrenner faces criticism over financial transparency, including reports claiming over $700 million in revenue. He disputed these numbers, pointing out the $100 million annual expense paid to New York City, even during 2020’s empty stadium season.

Fans often misunderstand his spending capacity, not accounting for the fixed costs affecting operational flexibility. These financial realities illustrate that some issues attributed to Hal Steinbrenner stem from external obligations rather than personal reluctance to invest in the New York Yankees.

Hal Steinbrenner navigates complex finances and league politics while critics blame him unfairly. Zach Britton’s perspective shows Hal prioritizes communication, support, and strategic investment for the Yankees’ future. Fans may still grumble, but the real obstacles often come from numbers, not Steinbrenner himself.