Hal Steinbrenner’s Kyle Tucker Pursuit Meets Bitter Fate as $22M “Colossal” Brian Cashman Blunder Ruins Offseason

Remember when Brian Cashman said that the New York Yankees would go to town to improve their weakness? But this is not what fans expected. The Yankees have been linked with top outfielders like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger all offseason. Yet, the one guy they were hesitant about is the first major move the Yankees have made, and fans are not happy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Yankees extended a qualifying offer to Trent Grisham worth $22 million, and he accepted it. Now, fans are angry. Not because they signed Grisham, but because this can impact their entire offseason. In a recent show on WFAN, they talked about the same.

“The Yankees did not think that he would accept the qualifying offer… Well, the Yankees were wrong… the Yankees made a colossal mistake… They can’t keep Jones and Dominguez and bring back Bellinger and trade for Kwan… I don’t think there’s any chance the Yankees get Tucker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trent Grisham’s acceptance of the $22.025 million qualifying offer creates unexpected challenges for the Yankees’ offseason planning.

Grisham hit 34 home runs with 87 RBIs in 2025, significantly outperforming his prior career highs. But his return removes a free-agent outfielder from the market, limiting the team’s strategic flexibility in acquiring additional outfield talent.

It complicates the Yankees’ pursuit of Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, both crucial free-agent targets for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Jun 22, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger 35 celebrates with center fielder Trent Grisham 12 and right fielder Aaron Judge 99 after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250622_vtc_cb6_43615

Bellinger produced 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and +12 DRS across all three outfield positions, showing elite versatility. And Tucker, coming off 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases, may now be financially constrained for New York’s roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Grisham’s deal pushes the projected payroll to $263 million, placing the team above the third luxury tax penalty line.

Center field is now occupied despite his career-low -11 DRS and -3 fielding run value in 2025.

Still, Grisham’s one-year contract allows the Yankees to retain a productive hitter while maintaining potential roster flexibility for trades or internal options.

ADVERTISEMENT

But one thing is clear: Even Brian Cashman’s best-laid plans can unravel when a $22 million outfielder surprises everyone. Fans now watch as Grisham’s acceptance tangles Bellinger, Tucker, and internal options like Dominguez. In baseball’s theater, the Yankees’ offseason drama proves that paying for certainty can sometimes create chaos.

A new team is climbing the ladder in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes

Just when it seemed the Kyle Tucker chase was a two-team tug-of-war, another contender has quietly muscled its way into the conversation. This isn’t some casual nibble at free agency; this is serious money, big-league ambition, and roster-shuffling on steroids. Tucker, fresh off seasons that had pitchers everywhere reconsidering their life choices, now finds himself the centerpiece of a quietly escalating offseason scramble that could shake the league’s landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baltimore Orioles ended their 2025 season with a 75–87 record, falling to last in the AL East. Their offense cratered; they scored just 677 runs (24th in MLB) and posted a .699 OPS. Meanwhile, their rotation was abysmal, with starting pitchers’ ERA ranking among the worst in baseball.

That poor showing has driven Baltimore to target Kyle Tucker this offseason.

Tucker hit .266 in 2025. His combination of power, speed, and consistent production could fill a major hole in the Orioles’ outfield. If signed, he would likely displace a current outfielder, but his impact would strengthen the lineup and give Baltimore a much-needed middle-of-the-order bat.

If Baltimore secures Kyle Tucker, the Orioles instantly transform into a contender from an offseason afterthought. Tucker’s presence forces roster decisions that could trigger trades, shaking up the outfield and lineup balance. Fans will watch eagerly as Tucker’s arrival might finally give the Orioles a bat that demands serious attention.