Hal Steinbrenner’s Yankees Ownership Beyond Repair as Mets Hellbent on Cody Bellinger: NY Insider

Essentials Inside The Story New York Mets targeting Cody Bellinger to bolster defense

Is Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner losing his offseason charm?

Yankees eye Japanese stars to counter offseason losses

The New York Mets might not be firing on all cylinders this year in terms of their play on the field or how they’ve handled the offseason. But when it comes to treating the Yankees like a talent pipeline, nobody has done it better lately. We all remember how Juan Soto made the move from the Bronx to Queens last year, and that trend hasn’t slowed down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This season, it started with Devin Williams jumping ship, followed by Luke Weaver making the same move to the Mets.

And now, according to ESPN’s David Schoenfield, Mets president David Stearns is clearly putting a big emphasis on defense, targeting players who can really glove it. And Cody Bellinger fits that defensive-first mindset perfectly, especially in left field, where he’d be a plus defender, and he can slide over to center field if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if Bellinger ends up crossing town as well, it might hurt Hal Steinbrenner’s reputation more than it hurts the Yankees themselves.

“Terrific defensively, a guy that has won a championship, a guy that has won an MVP, a guy that has been in New York and thrived, had one of the best years of his career with the Yankees. Bellinger is the perfect David Stearns’ free agent acquisition. So, I believe Bellinger will be a Met, and I think that David Stearns will go beyond the years that he has given other players.” WFAN Radio host Tommy Lugauer is confident about Bellinger jumping ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the Mets have plenty of money to spend this winter. And Bellinger could be the one player they’re willing to go all-in on. In a way, it mirrors what’s happening across town. Just like Hal Steinbrenner with the Yankees, Mets owner Steve Cohen and president David Stearns are feeling the pressure, too.

This offseason has already been rough for the Mets. They’ve lost Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, and Pete Alonso, and so far, they haven’t landed a true marquee replacement. That’s why Bellinger makes so much sense. He checks every box, and because of that, the Mets are expected to push hard for him, even if it means meeting or exceeding the projected $180 million price tag!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And honestly, why wouldn’t they?

Bellinger put together a strong season, hitting .272 with 29 HRs and 98 RBIs. Defensively, he ranked in the 93rd percentile overall and the 91st percentile in arm strength, giving the Mets versatility and reliability all over the outfield. That’s exactly what Stearns has been preaching. Remember, his emphasis on “run prevention” is the foundation for the team moving forward.

But the bigger question might be on the Yankees’ side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, with the team struggling on the field and now potentially watching even more of its 2025 core head to Queens, Hal Steinbrenner is facing a real test. His comments about lowering payroll have already sparked debate. And now the Steinbrenner family legacy feels like it’s under the microscope.

So, if Bellinger becomes the latest Yankee to jump ship after Soto and others, it wouldn’t just sting in the standings. It could be seen as the final blow to Steinbrenner’s standing as the brand of the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees may still not be done yet

Even if Bellinger does jump ship, the Yankees still might not be a team you can completely count out. At least not until they’ve fully explored their Japanese options. Reportedly, there are still big names out there like Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto in free agency. Either of them could give the Yankees’ offense a much-needed boost.

On the pitching side, Tatsuya Imai is another intriguing possibility who could quickly change the outlook.

If you remember, the Yankees didn’t bring in any veteran pitchers during the Winter Meetings, which only increases the chances of Imai landing in the Bronx. He’s coming off an excellent season, going 10–5 with a 1.92 ERA over 163⅔ innings. So, if the Yankees were to sign him, he’d almost certainly slot right into the starting rotation without much question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historically, the Yankees have been very comfortable tapping into the Japanese market. Remember, they’ve done it before through the posting system with Masahiro Tanaka and franchise icon Hideki Matsui, who went on to win World Series MVP honors in 2009.

So maybe this time around, it’s Japanese talent that steps in to help steady the ship, and possibly even rescue Hal Steinbrenner’s legacy. Or maybe it won’t be enough, and the questions around the Yankees’ direction will only grow louder.