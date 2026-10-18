Halpin Crashes Against Wall, Guardians’ Blunder & More as Rays Smash Cleveland

Petey Halpin’s crash into the wall couldn’t save Cleveland from its own mistakes. Halpin putting his body on the line to pull off an incredible catch seemed to capture the Cleveland Guardians’ fighting spirit against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. However, what followed turned that moment of brilliance into a painful reminder of the Guardians’ defensive struggles, as the Rays capitalized on their misplays to secure a 7-3 victory in Game 4.

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With the best-of-seven ALCS now tied 2-2, the series has become a three-game battle for a World Series berth. But while Cleveland will look to bounce back from its costly defensive errors, questions surrounding their pitching department could threaten to derail their momentum just when the stakes are getting higher.

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Petey Halpin led the Guardians

“Petey Halpin bangs against the wall to make an impressive catch,” MLB shared via X.

In the top of the fourth inning with the score knotted at 1-1, Rays slugger Junior Caminero crushed a pitch from left-hander Foster Griffin. The rocket left the bat at 110.7 mph and traveled an estimated 410 feet to deep center field. Halpin turned and sprinted 85 feet diagonally backward toward the warning track, briefly losing and re-spotting the flight of the ball over his shoulder in the windy conditions.

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Showing zero hesitation, he lunged at the very last second to secure the ball on his hip just before plowing full speed into the center field wall padding. The impact made a thunderous thud audible throughout Progressive Field, but Halpin miraculously kept his composure and held onto the ball to rob Caminero of extra bases.

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“Unbelievable,” said Foster Griffin, who threw the pitch. “I think there’s a number of ballparks where that’s a home run. But any ball that’s out in the outfield with our outfielders, I feel like we’ve got a chance to make a play. I feel like Petey’s a Gold Glove-caliber type player, and he made an unbelievable play.”

Halpin is the Guardians’ best finding in 2026. Though the Guardians couldn’t pull off the victory in Game 4, Halpin’s spectacular defensive gem followed an already iconic performance in Game 3, where he blasted a clutch, go-ahead two-run home run and celebrated with a massive bat flip. His fearless style of play out in center field continues to solidify his role as Cleveland’s primary breakout star of the October stretch.

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The Guardians’ defensive miscues gifted the game to the Rays

In the top of the 7th inning, the Guardians were trailing 2-1 with runners on second and third and one out. Rays batter Jonathan Aranda hit a single past a diving Travis Bazzana into right field. DeLauter misplayed the incoming ground ball, allowing it to skip completely under his glove.

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Because the ball got past him, both baserunners scored easily, and Aranda was able to advance all the way to third base. Aranda scored moments later on a sacrifice fly, widening the Rays’ lead to 5-1.

“Put that one on me,” DeLauter said after the game. “You miss a ground ball and give up two runs — essentially give up three. It’s my fault he’s on third base. It sucks. Just missed it. Ground ball under my glove — that simple.”

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The error proved mathematically fatal because of how the Guardians performed offensively later in the game. Cleveland’s offense fought back to score two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Had DeLauter made a clean play, those two late runs could have tied the game 3–3 or put the Guardians in a position to win. Instead, because they were trailing 5–1, the late rally only cut the deficit to 5–3, leaving them forced to play desperate, uphill baseball until the Rays tacked on two insurance runs in the 9th.

The Guardians’ pitching downfall at the worst time

Before breaking out for 11 hits and 7 runs in Game 4, the Rays’ offense was completely stymied by Cleveland’s elite arms. For instance, in Game 3, the Guardians’ pitching staff racked up 13 strikeouts and limited the Rays to just 3 hits in a 3-2 Cleveland victory.

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In Game 4, Daniel Espino experienced immense growing pains in his third appearance of the series. Entering a 1-1 game in the sixth inning, he surrendered the go-ahead RBI double to Junior Caminero.

Reliever Slade Cecconi was brought on in the 7th inning to keep the game within reach but allowed the Rays to split the game wide open. He surrendered a crucial single that kickstarted a 3-run frame.

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By the 9th inning, the pitching staff was completely exposed, allowing Yandy Díaz to blast a towering 2-run home run to seal Cleveland’s fate. Fortunately for the Guardians, Vogt managed to shield high-leverage bullpen weapons Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski, and closer Cade Smith from appearing in the blowout. They enter Game 5 fully rested to back up ace starter Parker Messick.