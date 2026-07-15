“Hard to be an All-Star” – Cody Bellinger Wins MVP as AL Clinches Title in National League’s Historic Loss

Cody Bellinger made his MLB debut in 2017. And he made the All-Star list twice in his first three years. While his second honor came in 2019, he earned his third just this year. That’s why the outfielder called it “pretty special.”

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A decade ago, that soon-to-be 21-year-old established himself as one of the elite players in his MLB rookie season, winning the NL Rookie of the Year unanimously after batting .267 with 39 home runs and 97 RBI in 132 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That was a National League rookie record for home runs, and he was named an All-Star. Now, seven years after his last All-Star appearance, the Yankee discovered just how difficult it is to make the list.

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“It took a long time to get back [to the All-Star]. It’s such a competitive league,” Bellinger said, appearing in a clip by the SNY Yankees. “And it’s hard being an All-Star. Health, performance – it all has to come together. And this one, I just really enjoyed it.”

Belli made sure that his comeback was one of the most memorable parts of his career, especially after celebrating his 31st birthday not even 24 hours before the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, he turned on a middle-away sinker from Cristopher Sánchez to put two runs on the board for the American League in the first inning.

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Ben Rice followed, as just after one batter he drove in another run with a single. Bellinger and Rice became the first Yankee pair to both record RBIs in an All-Star Game since 1962 (Roger Maris and Tom Tresh).

That early single helped the AL clinch the ASG title for 2026 in a shutout 4-0 win, the first since 2013, earning Bellinger the Most Valuable Player of the game. With this win, the American League also extended its all-time lead to 49-45-2 in All-Star Games. And for Belli, he became only the fourth Yankee to become a Midsummer Classic MVP, and the first since Giancarlo Stanton in 2022.

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And more than the crystal bat, given to all MVPs, it was about sharing the experience with his family.

The dad called his daughters during the interview, and wearing customized pink “I Love Belli” T-shirts, they followed each other. Their pink-framed sunglasses with platinum lenses reflected off the trophy. His wife was also there at the press meet, sitting in the fifth row, and smiling. Cody recalled how difficult it was to score the runs, as his father also stood in the back with a proud face.

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Bellinger has had a commendable performance this year, with a .254 batting average and .766 OPS. He has also managed 51 RBIs that helped the New York stay in contention for the playoffs.

While his numbers were better in 2017 and 2019, the then-Dodgers player went 0-for-2 in both the All-Star Games. 2026 was his first All-Star accolade for the American League, and he went 1-for 3 this time. It was Cody Bellinger’s 2-run single in the very first inning that put the AL ahead on the board before eventually handing a shutout defeat to the NL team.

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Beyond Bellinger: The AL pitching staff left the NL offense searching for answers

By the first inning, the National League was trailing 3-0, with Rice’s single. A solo home run by White Sox’s third baseman Miguel Vargas ultimately sealed the deal as the AL won 4-0 and completed the revenge for last year’s loss.

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Cristopher Sánchez, from the Philadelphia Phillies, had a difficult start in front of the home crowd.

He started the game for the NL and allowed 3 runs. However, the player was able to take the positives out of the situation and enjoy the experience.

The American League, on the other hand, used 11 pitchers, who allowed just 3 hits in the entire game. And the NL team could not advance a runner beyond first base. Dylan Cease, the Toronto Blue Jays’ starter, struck out three of the four hitters in the first inning. The rest of the AL starters and relievers struck out 12 additional batters and kept the NL scoreless. In fact, 10 of those pitchers struck out at least one.

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Michael Wacha, Joe Ryan and Cade Smith recorded multiple SOs. Bryan Baker was the only exception, as he faced two batters and recorded the final out.

American League pitchers altogether struck out 15, one less than the most strikeouts by a team in a nine-inning All-Star Game (the AL in 2019, with 16). This was the 10th All-Star shutout ever in history, and the AL’s 18th win in the last 23 games.

The 2026 Midsummer Classic was historic in every possible sense. And that’s definitely not just because of the records.

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The United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. And Philadelphia made the players enter the field through a replica of the Liberty Bell. The entire Citizens Bank Park was high on the spirit of independence with a pregame ceremony and huge fireworks. After all, the City of Brotherly Love is where an independent USA’s journey began.

But one small incident almost killed the entire spirit.

Junior Caminero, the Home Run Derby semifinalist from the Tampa Bay Rays, had a freak injury. He was hit by a pitch on his hand from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O’Brien in the 3rd. The sound of the impact and the way his helmet flew off made everyone skip a breath. Luckily, the X-ray came back negative, and everyone was able to enjoy the event.

But maybe not at the same level.

And surely, the NL side didn’t enjoy the game as much as Cody Bellinger enjoyed his performance.