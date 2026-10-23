“Hardest Part of This Job”: Guardians’ Manager Makes a Blunt Admission as Mariners Rumors Heat Up

“It’s very difficult living on the other side of the country, especially with my kids’ ages.” The Cleveland Guardians’ manager, Stephen Vogt, made it clear that the biggest drawback of his job is being miles away from family. So a role in Seattle would have been ideal, with his family living in Olympia, Washington. But Vogt’s commitment lies with the Guardians, and he quickly dismissed any possibility of leaving Cleveland after Dan Wilson’s firing fueled rumors of him joining the Mariners.

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Stephen Vogt signed a multi-year contract extension with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024. Though the Guardians have been tight-lipped about the contract terms, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti confirmed that Vogt is signed through the 2027 season. Despite the personal appeal of staying closer to his family in Washington, Vogt stated that he intends to remain with the Guardians and build on three consecutive AL Central division titles.

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“I have not heard a word about it, and I’m under contract here, and I love Cleveland,” Vogt said when asked about a potential move to the Mariners, per Daryl Ruiter on X.

“I would love to be close to my family, if I’m being honest. I miss them every day. It’s the hardest part of this job. But I’m committed to being here in Cleveland, and I hope I’m here for a long time.”

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With Seattle searching for a new manager after they fired Dan Wilson, Vogt was one of the names linked to the vacant spot. The speculation gained traction because of his previous connection to the Mariners. In 2023, Vogt served as Seattle’s bullpen coach before Cleveland hired him to replace Terry Francona ahead of the 2024 season.

Facing the rumors, the 41-year-old skipper stressed that his commitment to Cleveland remains unchanged. He wants to stay with the Guardians and help chase the World Series title that has eluded the franchise for 78 long years.

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After entering the managerial role without prior experience of managing a team, Vogt quickly established himself as one of the American League’s most successful skippers. He led the Guardians to three consecutive AL Division Series titles.

In his first season in 2024, Vogt guided Cleveland to a 92-69 record to win the AL Central crown. The Guardians then defeated the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS before falling to the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series.

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Vogt followed that campaign with two more division titles in 2025 and 2026.

Those achievements earned Vogt the AL Manager of the Year award in both 2024 and 2025. He became the first manager to win the honor in each of his first two major-league seasons, further strengthening his standing within the organization.

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The Guardians maintained their division-winning run in 2026, finishing 85-77 and securing a third consecutive AL Central title. In the postseason, they came back from a 0-2 deficit against the Chicago White Sox to win the ALDS. The Guardians advanced to the ALCS for the second time under Vogt before the Tampa Bay Rays ended their postseason run.

Across his first three seasons, Vogt has compiled a 265-220 regular-season record, demonstrating the consistency Cleveland has achieved under his leadership. His ability to keep the team competitive despite challenging stretches has become a defining feature of his tenure.

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Though not totally unheard of, the Mariners can make a rare trade offer to the Guardians for their manager. However, GM Chris Antonetti has no intention of replacing Vogt.

“I have every expectation that Vogter is going to manage here for a really long time,” said Chris Antonetti, dismissing the rumors, per MLB.com. “We don’t have any interest in Vogt managing anywhere else.”

Though Vogt has acknowledged the difficulty of staying away from his wife, Alyssa, and two kids, the manager’s recent dismissal left no room for speculation.

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Putting the division title behind him, Vogt will return to the Guardians in 2027, attempting to pursue a World Series title next. Alongside Vogt, pitching coach Carl Willis will also return to the Guardians for the 2027 campaign.