“Hardest Year of My Career”: Dodgers’ Star Could Leave Team After 6 Years Amid ‘Personal Battles’

Alex Vesia has been a dependable arm in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen for six years, but his future with the team is now uncertain. The left-handed reliever returned to the mound after the heartbreaking loss of his newborn daughter, a personal tragedy that made an already demanding season even harder. With free agency looming, Vesia took to Instagram to thank his teammates and Dodger Nation, reflecting on what he called the “hardest year of my career.”

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Vesia captioned the post, “By far the hardest year of my career. It’s hard to put into words what this season was like. Personal battles with confidence, expectations, and highs and lows mentally. I can’t thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones.

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I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past 6 years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!”

For the 2026 season, the Dodgers exercised a $3.65 million club option to cover his final year of salary arbitration. Vesia will become an unrestricted free agent once the 2026 season ends.

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The Dodgers had originally acquired him from the Miami Marlins in 2021. Since then, Vesia has grown into a reliable arm for the Dodgers. He has recorded more than 300 appearances for the team. Vesia finished the 2026 season with a 3-1 record, a 2.64 ERA, and 74 strikeouts across a career-high 72 appearances, the most of any Dodgers reliever this season.

Vesia also played a key role in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series win. In Game 2, Vesia secured the final out, helping the Dodgers win 4-2. Vesia did not allow a run in 2.2 innings across the four games he threw against the New York Yankees. This postseason, Vesia allowed only one hit and no runs over five games.

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Vesia entered this season with a heavy heart after his 2025 campaign was cut short just before the World Series. The reliever stepped away from the team in October for a personal family matter ahead of the birth of his daughter, Sterling Sol, who tragically passed away just days later on October 26.

Before rejoining the team in 2026, Vesia focused on supporting his wife, Kayla, as they grieved the tragic loss of their newborn daughter. Although they had shared the news on social media in November 2025, it wasn’t until February 2026, ahead of the new season, that Vesia addressed the media in person for the first time.

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As a tribute to his late daughter, Vesia debuted customized gloves with ‘Sterling Sol’ and her birth date etched on them. The glove also featured the letter K on the ring finger for his wife.

Despite being plagued with personal battles, Vesia did not let them derail his season, and his numbers are proof of that.

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Alongside Tanner Scott and Justin Wrobleski, Vesia was one of the key left-handed relievers in the bullpen. With the demand for high-leverage left-handed relievers on the Dodgers’ roster, a reunion with Vesia might still happen in 2027.