“Has to Be Rock Bottom”: Giants Face Harsh Criticism Amid Turbulent Season as Playoff Hopes Gradually Fade

The San Francisco Giants’ season started on the wrong note as they were swept by the New York Yankees. They were outscored 13-1 over the three-game series. Their most recent series came against the Toronto Blue Jays, where they lost the final two games to drop the series. They allowed 19 runs across those two games. And now, as their postseason hopes gradually fade, two insiders have offered a harsh reality check.

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“To me, it has to be rock bottom,” Adam Copeland said, as posted by KNBR on X. “You just got one hit and a 10-0 loss. The one hit didn’t come until the ninth inning.”

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The Giants had a strong 10-1 win in the first game of the Toronto series. But then they lost 9-3 in the second and 10-0 in the rubber game. And if you look at it, this has been the story of several of their other series as well. They would secure one dominant win, only to lose the series later.

That was the case against both the Dodgers and the Padres in May. While they have had some impressive wins after that, they have also suffered some heavy losses. Ultimately, those losses have outweighed their victories, leaving them fourth in the NL West.

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Along the way, those losses have highlighted certain gaps as well.

“Your bullpen continues to implode and gave up five more runs in two innings of work. I think unequivocally it’s the low point,” Copeland added.

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The SF pitching staff hasn’t been the brightest this season, as they are 23rd in the league with a 4.53 ERA. They rank 10th in the league in both runs allowed (452) and hits allowed (777) by the pitchers. They also have a solid team batting average. However, hitting and scoring are not the same thing.

That’s why they are currently 39-54 after a win against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. But their run differential is still at -67, and there are just 3 more teams with a worse figure. Hence, Adam Copeland delivered a harsh reality check on the podcast.

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Tony Vitello was coaching in college last year. Then he made a historical transition by taking over the Giants last October. However, his first season as an MLB manager hasn’t been a pretty sight.

Plus, the SF has some elite players who haven’t managed to rise to expectations. Starter Logan Webb has a 3.86 ERA with a 5-7 record. His June numbers were comparatively good, but he hasn’t been expensive on many occasions, especially the last two games. He allowed 11 hits and 7 runs in Colorado and 5 hits and 5 runs during his start against the Blue Jays at home.

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Rafael Devers, on the other hand, was supposed to be the blockbuster trade inclusion. He is batting .247 with a .789 OPS, leading many to believe that his poor performance is fueling frustration that is surfacing in different, and often unrelated, situations.

The Giants are 12.5 games behind the final Wild Card spot. There have been incredible comebacks and improbable World Series runs in the past. But closing that gap and reaching the playoffs still seems like a daunting task.