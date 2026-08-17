“Hate This Side of It”: Tigers Manager Frustrated After White Sox’s Three Straight Wins

“We’re going to need to do it 40 more times.” Last week, the Detroit Tigers’ manager, A.J. Hinch, clearly stated what he needed from his players going forward. At the time, the Tigers had just secured the series against the Cleveland Guardians and were closer than ever to the playoffs. However, he ended up thoroughly disappointed over the weekend at Comerica Park. As the Chicago White Sox came out on top in the three-game set, Hinch did not hide his frustration.

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“I hate this side of it. Obviously I like the other side of it,” A.J. Hinch said, per The Brad Galli Show. “It’s no surprise, given that we’re so close to one another… except that they came in and won three games.”

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The Detroit Tigers entered the series with a chance to take the top spot in the AL Central but now they were 5.5 games behind the division leaders. Hinch and his team were right on track to make the playoffs for a third consecutive time, but then, they played perhaps the most important homestand of this season and lost.

The White Sox came and dismantled the Tigers in three consecutive games. However, what stands out is that the Tigers held a lead in two of those three games, including the series opener and the finale.

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During the series opener, the Tigers were leading 3-1 before Jackson Jobe imploded in the fourth inning. He allowed a two-run homer to Tristan Peters, which tied the score, and then the go-ahead solo shot to Munetaka Murakami. In the same frame, Jobe also gave up a two-run triple to Braden Montgomery, putting Chicago in the lead. As the Tigers failed to catch up, the White Sox’s lineup only built on that lead to win the game 9-5. Sunday’s game followed a similar pattern.

During the series finale, the Tigers were leading 4-1, as rookie Brett Callahan’s historic two-run triple helped them secure an early lead. But starter Drew Anderson brought the lead to 4-3 after allowing a two-run shot to Drew Romo. Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, the bullpen faltered from the get-go, as Tyler Holton surrendered an RBI single to tie the score. The bullpen bled more runs, while the Tigers’ offense could only manage an RBI double for the rest of the game, as the series came to a disappointing end.

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After getting swept by the White Sox, the Tigers have also lost their Wild Card spot and remain a game behind. In their last meeting, the Tigers swept the White Sox. Now, Chicago has turned the tables, and Hinch is not a fan.

Last season, the Tigers collapsed in the second half. They went from holding a nine-game lead over the second-place team to just scrambling for a Wild Card spot. The Tigers went 28-37 after the 2025 All-Star break while posting a 7-17 record in September 2025. Fans fear that they might be in for a repeat.

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Meanwhile, manager A.J. Hinch has reached a milestone of his own.

A. J. Hinch surpasses Ty Cobb

In his sixth season of managing the Detroit Tigers, the 52-year-old has carved a place for himself in the franchise’s history. Counting Sunday’s game, Hinch has now managed 934 games for the Tigers. With this record, he surpassed the legendary Ty Cobb. The Tigers legend has managed 933 games during his tenure.

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“One of the few times in my career I’ve ever been mentioned with Ty Cobb,” Hinch reportedly said. “So, thank you for that.”

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Hinch became the fifth in all-time games managed for the Tigers. Steve O’Neill also managed 933 games with Detroit from 1943 to 1948. Before Hinch, Cobb and O’Neill shared the fifth position.

If the 52-year-old manager leads the Tigers to their third consecutive postseason this year, he will match two Hall of Famers, Jim Leyland (2011-2013) and Hughie Jennings (1907-1909). Leyland (2011-2013) and Jennings (1907-1909) are the only other Tigers’ managers who have led the franchise to three consecutive postseasons.