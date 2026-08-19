Haters Troll Edwin Diaz on Injury List As Underrated Star Fixes Dodgers Pitcher Problem

Things keep going from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Edwin Diaz, and it is starting to get frustrating. Not only have the Dodgers been bad, but Edwin Diaz, their star closer, has been blowing games. But with him on the IL, the Dodgers seem to have found a name that has stepped up in 2026.

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“#dodgers winnnn 7-6. Phew, that was a close one. Tanner Scott did what Edwin Diaz couldn’t do. CLOSE,” wrote a fan after the Dodgers beat the Rockies 7-6 to take the series.

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Tanner Scott was the name that stood out the most.

The Dodgers survived another scare at Coors Field, beating the Rockies 7-6 as Tanner Scott protected the final lead. It was Scott’s 17th save and another reminder of what the Dodgers needed from their closer. While Scott keeps delivering, Edwin Díaz sits on the IL and continues struggling in one of his worst seasons.

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After signing for $69 million, Díaz was supposed to make these tense ninth innings much easier for the Dodgers, especially with the Dodgers’ bullpen struggling throughout 2025. But Díaz is 2-2 with 4 blown saves and an ERA of 11.85 in 16 appearances.

And to make things worse, he is back on the IL with neck inflammation after his elbow surgery earlier in the season.

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This injury might actually be a saving grace for the Dodgers. Since coming back from the surgery on July 29, Díaz has pitched a total of 7.2 innings and has earned 11 runs with 5 walks. Even when the Dodgers won 11-5 on Monday, Díaz came into the game when the score was 11-2 and earned 3 runs.

With the Dodgers’ offense firing, this wasn’t a problem, but if not, surrendering 3 runs in the 9th inning is never a good sign.

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While Díaz searches for answers, Scott has slowly given the Dodgers something they desperately needed.

However, what makes this really frustrating is the fact that Díaz was actually brought in to replace Tanner Scott after the 2025 season. But with how the season has gone, Tanner Scott has earned his appreciation from the fans.

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Fans appreciate Tanner Scott after another Dodgers’ save

After the save against the Rockies, fans have flooded social media talking about how they feel with Tanner Scott on the mound.

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“We really let Diaz blow 3 games while Tanner’s out here making multiple 4+ out saves this year smh. Wasn’t pretty, but a saves a save. Take notes, Edwin,” wrote a fan.

And another fan backed him up, saying, “Tanner Scott is so much better than Edwin Diaz it’s not even funny.”

And they are right. The finish to the Rockies game wasn’t clean by Scott, and he did give away a run. But he was able to hold his own and get the W. But when it comes to Diaz, he has been bad, and in the game against the Brewers, he gave up 3 runs in 0.2 innings.

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Fans also commented, “I feel so secure with Tanner Scott on the mound instead of Edwin Diaz.”

Another wrote: “What is going on with Edwin Diaz? Do you think that the Dodgers are having buyer’s remorse?”

Fans have made their thoughts clear. They can only hope Diaz comes back stronger than ever.