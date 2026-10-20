“He Convinced Them Not To”: Dodgers’ Plan for Shohei Ohtani Nearly Changed Everything Before His Emotional Moment

Shohei Ohtani’s place in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS was reportedly far from certain. With the season hanging in the balance against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers considered a decision that could have kept their two-way superstar out of the lineup. But Ohtani reportedly convinced them otherwise, setting the stage for an emotional moment capped by a three-run homer.

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“I will say they talked about it a lot, and I will tell you this: after Andrew Friedman saw him, he, Brandon Gomes, Dave Roberts, and the agent all sat in with Ohtani, and they wanted to sit him,” said Jim Bowden on Foul Territory.

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“…Ohtani convinced them not to. And that’s why you saw that extra emotional reaction when he homered, which I’ve never seen him that emotional- the hands up in the air, the bat flip, and pointing to the dugout, because he talked himself into, he argued himself into that start because they were going to sit him.”

The Milwaukee Brewers brought the Dodgers’ 2026 campaign to an end with a 6-4 victory, rallying despite an early deficit. For Shohei Ohtani, the loss capped a season marked by both ambition and setbacks. He began the year as a full-time two-way player for the first time since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2023, but staying healthy proved to be one of his biggest challenges.

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Ohtani’s dominance on the mound earlier in the season came at a potential cost at the plate. Despite posting a 1.79 ERA in a Cy Young-caliber stretch, the two-way star struggled offensively as the demands of pitching began to weigh on him. The Dodgers responded by keeping him out of the batting lineup on his scheduled pitching days, hoping the extra rest would help him manage the workload. However, the move failed to resolve the concerns, and the franchise eventually shut him down from pitching after July 3.

Plagued by knee inflammation and a sore neck and biceps, Ohtani was unable to reach his full potential this year. It affected his hitting, as he ended the season batting only .200 with an RBI and 3 runs in September. He experienced a home run drought starting August 18.

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Ohtani’s lack of power hitting pushed the Dodgers to consider benching him. Manager Dave Roberts first hinted at it before Game 3. But Ohtani was adamant that he could help the team, and the Dodgers slotted him at No.6. It marked the lowest he had ever started in the postseason since joining the Dodgers.

Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a walk during the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss in NLCS Game 3. The performance was crucial in helping to support Ohtani’s argument that he could help the team. According to Jim Bowden, the Japanese phenom had to convince the Dodgers’ top brass of his ability to help in Game 4.

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With the team down 0-3, on the verge of elimination, skipper Roberts ultimately chose to put his faith in the MVP. Ohtani started as the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter in Game 4, in a desperate attempt to salvage the series.

According to ESPN, Roberts explained pre-game, “The work, being here till 9 o’clock two nights ago working, the at-bats yesterday — for me, baking all that in, I felt, ‘Absolutely, put him at the top.’ I feel good about him taking five at-bats and giving us our best chance to win and produce runs today.”

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And from almost being benched, Ohtani made a comeback in the most crucial game of the season. He broke his home run drought and crushed a huge 3-run home run, putting the Dodgers up 4-0. As the Brewers’ offense overcame the lead, Ohtani’s clutch performance was the only bright spot for LA fans. His emotional celebration after he sent the ball flying caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

Right after hitting his first long ball in 116 at-bats, he flipped the bat and turned toward the dugout, throwing his arms up in the air. In a manner unlike himself, Ohtani shouted all the way as he rounded the bases. His celebration is a direct reflection of the emotional toll the slump had on him. If the Dodgers had not trusted him, Ohtani would not have gotten the relief.