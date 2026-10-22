“He Feels Some Urgency”: Steve Cohen’s Next Move Under Radar as Mets Enter a Crucial Offseason

New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge became the first rookie in franchise history to go 20-20, while right-hander Nolan McLean struck out 194. Still, the club finished 74-88 and missed October again.

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On SNY’s Baseball Night in New York, MLB insider Chelsea Janes described owner Steve Cohen’s mindset after the miss.

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“I definitely think he feels some urgency,” MLB insider Chelsea Janes explained on SNY’s Baseball Night in New York, “even though it may not be evident to fans all the time.”

Cohen has not publicly confirmed urgency; Janes inferred it from his postseason declaration and admission that last winter’s overhaul carried too much risk.

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Cohen declared the Mets had to make the postseason, then watched a 74-88 club miss October for a second straight year while average Citi Field attendance slipped 14.8 percent to 33,901. He and president of baseball operations David Stearns later admitted last winter’s overhaul carried too much risk.

“It doesn’t have to be a GM,” Cohen outlined his front office plan during a September appearance on SNY. “It could be other ways to support David and the front office.

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Stearns has operated without a general manager since former Mets GM Billy Eppler stepped down in October 2023. Derek Falvey, who led Minnesota Twins baseball operations, joined New York as senior advisor, but the biggest swing remains on the mound.

“It’s a decision he can make immediately,” Janes stressed on SNY’s Baseball Night in New York. “As long as Tarik Skubal wants to be a Met, he can go do it.”

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Skubal, a free agent lefty who won consecutive AL Cy Young Awards, pitched 158.2 innings with the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026 following an elbow surgery in May. Projections are above $300 million, with the Dodgers still favored.

“It doesn’t require him to wait patiently for the nonlinear development of a million prospects,” Janes added on SNY’s Baseball Night in New York. “I think the system is in good shape, but it’s not an immediate fix.”

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Second base demonstrates this.

Second baseman Marcus Semien is under contract for $24 million over the tax figure after an offensive slump and defensive regression, while prospects Jefferson Rojas, Mitch Voit, and Émilien Pitre could debut in 2027.

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McLean anchors the staff after 194 strikeouts across 179.2 innings, and right-hander Christian Scott added a 3.85 ERA in his return from Tommy John surgery. Beyond them, left-hander Sean Manaea posted a 4.78 ERA.

First base needs a fix too.

Former Mets first baseman Pete Alonso left for the Baltimore Orioles and led the American League with 43 home runs, while infielder Jorge Polanco hit .148 before undergoing ankle surgery.

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The bullpen requires reinforcements, too.

RHP Kodai Senga posted an 8-for-9 save conversion rate and a 3.78 ERA during the final two months of the season. The struggling closer Devin Williams made Adrian Morejon a logical target this offseason.

Williams posted a bloated 4.43 ERA and a troubling 1.57 WHIP over 40.2 innings. Meanwhile, Morejon is entering free agency following a breakout 2026 season with the San Diego Padres, logging a spectacular 2.83 ERA, a 2.37 FIP, and 107 strikeouts.

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According to Spotrac, the Mets have a luxury tax payroll of $306.8 million for 2027, $59.8 million over the $247 million threshold, and an $11.3 million tax bill.

The CBA expires December 1, and a work stoppage appears almost inevitable; therefore, Stearns might have to go after Skubal, Morejon, or a first baseman quickly to avoid the transaction freeze.