“He Means the World”: Brewers Star Praises $9.5M Star Behind the World Series Success

Jacob Misiorowski threw 5.2 scoreless innings during the Milwaukee Brewers’ World Series title-clinching Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Reliever Aaron Ashby did not allow any runs throughout the 18 innings he pitched in the postseason. While the Brewers’ pitching staff impressed every fan with their consistency, it was their $9.5 million backstop who handled them from behind home plate. Following their win, ‘The Miz’ did not forget to appreciate the catchers’ contribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, it’s easy to say, William [Contreras], because it is,” said Jacob Misiorowski, per MLBPA on X, when asked which teammate impacted him the most in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s there every outing. It feels like he’s there to motivate me through. Even when I’m not on the field, he’s still giving me pointers of like, hey, did you see the swing off this guy? We should do that next time you come out. And just, the dude’s always grinding, always doing something to help the pitchers out.”

Catchers are a pitcher’s closest partner, often called each other’s battery mates. The catcher not only helps in calling the game and selecting pitches, but he also provides psychological support to the pitcher. Catchers even help correct a pitcher’s mechanical flaws alongside calming those who are struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misiorowski’s remarks demonstrate the close bond he shares with Contreras.

The ace believes that their MVP backstop has left a lasting impact on the other members of their pitching staff as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He means the world,” added Misiorowski. “You know, obviously I’m just one of the six guys we have starting, and I think every single one of our guys would say the exact same thing. William means absolutely everything, and so, you know, that dude has worked his a– off all year.”

After beginning his career with the Atlanta Braves, Contreras was traded to the Brewers in December 2022 as part of a three-team deal. He is currently under a one-year contract to avoid arbitration. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contreras dominated the postseason, slashing .373/.448/.588 with a 1.036 OPS in 13 games. In the World Series, he went 8-for-21, batting .381 with 4 RBIs and 2 walks. Apart from his production at the plate, Contreras was incredible behind it, as well.

He did not commit a single error until Game 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, at the bottom of the eighth, Contreras committed a throwing error when Chandler Simpson hit a chopper in front of home plate. His errant throw to first baseman Jake Bauers, which went down the right-field line, allowed Simpson to reach base safely. Before that, his record was spotless.

Throughout the Fall Classic, Contreras has also helped dismantle the Tampa Bay Rays’ base-running game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rays entered the World Series with a perfect record, converting all 11 of their stolen-base attempts. But almost single-handedly, Contreras road-blocked the Rays’ base runners. He threw out four of the nine Rays base stealers in the World Series. His performance rightly earned him the World Series MVP honors.

During this five-game span, Contreras has also etched his name in MLB’s postseason history.

He himself stole a base while throwing out three opposing baserunners attempting to steal. Before the error in Game 5, Contreras even managed to throw out the Rays’ Chandler Simpson, the American League’s stolen-base leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The above performance placed Contreras alongside Bill Dickey.

The legendary catcher recorded the same feat in 1938. According to Opta Stats, Contreras and Dickey are the only catchers to steal a base and throw out the opposing league’s leading base stealer in a World Series won by their team.

Contreras World Series MVP award added another record to his postseason run.

ADVERTISEMENT

He became the first catcher to receive the MVP award since Salvador Perez won it with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

The Brewers catcher was incredible on and behind the plate. His accolades, appreciation from his teammates, and his $9.4 M base salary, along with a $50,000 World Series MVP bonus, shout that out loud.