“He Might Be the MVP”: Yankees Manager & Aaron Judge Make Feelings Clear on 25 YO After Solid Performance

So, most analysts are of the view that Cam Schlittler is for sure going home with something shiny once this season draws to a close. As of now, the starting pitcher is making a serious case for the MVP, and in doing so, he is also chasing a piece of Yankees history that has now gone untouched for nearly half a century.

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If he manages to finish the season with an ERA under 2.00, he would become the first Yankees starter to do so since Ron Guidry, who posted a 1.74 ERA in 1978. The chances are real, too, as after the Subway Series, his ERA sits at 1.95. Such a figure came following the “frustrating” game on Saturday, when the chants from Mets fans were enough to get under his skin. He “shut that down,” yes, but that has now strengthened his MVP case, with both his manager and captain chiming in.

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“I think valuable is a good word. He might be the MVP, too. I mean, he’s been awesome,” Aaron Boone said, per SNY Yankees on X. “Just an awesome season and hopefully a lot left in the tank here for what we hope is another month and a half or so. So, he’s been great. Another strong one today.”

The New York Yankees were hosting their crosstown rivals for the Subway Series, and by Saturday, the Mets had already leveled the series with a dominant 12-2 win. The 25-year-old entered the game with a 13-6 record and allowed just one hit and two walks while keeping the visitors scoreless over 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts. The Yankees’ relievers followed his lead and eventually secured a 2-0 win to clinch the series.

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After the game, the reporters asked Aaron Judge about Schlittler as a potential MVP winner this season.

“He’s definitely pitching like an MVP,” the 3x AL MVP replied promptly. “But they got a Cy Young award for a reason: best pitcher in the game. So he’s got my vote, definitely for the Cy Young.”

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Schlittler is currently tied with Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski for the MLB lead with a 1.95 ERA. The young Yankee has a .700 winning percentage, 228 strikeouts, and a 5.2 K/BB ratio over 184.2 innings this season. He entered the final game against the Mets, leading the American League with 6.6 bWAR.

And this Sunday, he recorded his 21st start (out of 31), allowing one or fewer runs. But it’s not just his individual numbers that are dominating the MVP conversation. The Yankees have been struggling with offense. Their lineup is currently 25th in the league with a .235 batting average, and in the last three to four months, they have been in the bottom 4 in MLB.

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On the other hand, the Yankees’ pitching rotation has dominated the league. They are currently at the top with a 3.24 ERA, and they have retained that position almost the entire season. Cam Schlittler’s ability to suppress the opposition batters has proven to be heavily advantageous for the Pinstripes.

That’s why Judge admitted:

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“Every five days when I know he’s going, as an offense, it’s just, ‘Hey, grind on this pitcher, get one run, and let Cam go do the rest.’ It’s just impressive to see.”

While the right-hander appeared unstoppable on the mound, a comebacker eventually forced him out of the game.

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Cam Schlittler’s health becomes an immediate concern

Schlittler was pitching in the sixth with two outs when Bo Bichette stepped into the batter’s box and hit a line drive off the 98-mph fastball. The 111.5-mph comebacker went straight toward the pitcher and struck him on the back of his right leg. The ball then ricocheted toward Austin Wells, who completed the final play of the inning.

He had already thrown 94 pitches by then, and Boone might not have continued with him either way. But the hit to his hamstring raised some concern as Schlittler initially limped off before heading straight to the clubhouse.

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However, the word around the clubhouse is that he will avoid a long-term absence. While many seemed worried about a serious injury, the youngster himself took it quite casually.

“I’m feeling good,” Schlittler said after the game. “It’ll be a fun couple of days trying to get that recovered, but I think we’re in a good spot.”

His manager didn’t look too worried either, saying, “Hopefully he should be okay.”

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The New York Yankees are 86-63, second in the AL East. They are comfortable in the playoffs with a 10.5-game cushion. The remaining games in the regular season aren’t their biggest concern, but they need Cam Schlittler fully healthy before the postseason starts.