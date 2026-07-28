“He Never Complains”: $341M Star Showers Praise on Mets Teammate’s Incredible Rise

Back in 2025, the 32-year-old remarked that he had fixed his gather, and that saw him hitting just about anywhere on the field. So, what changed for him all of a sudden, you may ask? He went up to Francisco Lindor before a game at Nationals Park in May last year and asked him to have a look at his gather. And being the veteran Lindor is, he didn’t want him to stress before a game, so he asked him to come to his hotel room. Lindor gave his expert analysis, and the rest is history. More than a year after that, Lindor has once again come to the fore to appreciate the work that’s been put in.

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“He doesn’t complain,” Lindor said on SNY Mets on X when asked about Tyrone Taylor’s impressive run. “He goes out there and plays the game the right way, day in and day out. He gives us the chance to win every single day… For him, we always cheer a little louder.”

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Suffering from a right hip flexor strain, Tyrone Taylor missed a month of action. The Mets activated him on June 26 from the 10-day injured list. Since then, Taylor’s production has been electric, delivering consistently at the plate.

The 32-year-old center fielder was equally impressive against the Braves as he was against the Dodgers the day before. On Monday, Taylor went 3-for-5 and drove in a three-run home run for the second consecutive day. Taylor’s homer in the seventh inning extended the Mets’ lead to 8-3 against the Braves. In the next frame, he hit a single and scored on a sacrifice fly from A.J. Ewing.

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This performance comes a day after Taylor launched a three-run shot against the Dodgers. The center fielder’s latest long ball marks his sixth home run in 35 plate appearances, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Taylor has slashed .395/.465/.974 since his return from the IL.

Among a struggling Mets team, Taylor’s consistency has been a bright spot, especially with Juan Soto now sidelined. His efforts at the plate have drawn him appreciation from Lindor, a veteran in the Mets clubhouse. Lindor is in the sixth year of his 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets.

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With the Mets preparing for a sell-off, Taylor’s recent performance will certainly raise his value in the trade market. Teams hunting for a right-handed bat will be keeping a close eye on Taylor this week. He is on a one-year, $3.8 million contract with the Mets and will probably end the season wearing a different jersey.

Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor is looking like his old self again as he made franchise history on Monday.

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Francisco Lindor leads in Braves rout, makes franchise history

During their 14-3 victory over the Braves, the Mets recorded a season-high 19 hits, dominating Atlanta’s pitching staff. Francisco Lindor emerged as the hero of his team’s latest win as he alone drove in 6 runs.

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Lindor set things off with a triple in the first inning, scoring Ewing to level the score at 1-1. He also gave the Mets their initial 3-1 lead in the third inning with a two-run homer, which Ozzie Albies of the Braves quickly equaled with a two-run shot of his own. However, Zac Thornton and the Mets’ bullpen stopped the Braves from scoring further.

The Mets, on the other hand, decimated the Braves’ pitchers, as Marcus Semien and Tyrone Taylor both hit home runs. Francisco Lindor capped off the rout with a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to cement the score at 14-3.

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Lindor’s two home runs and 6 RBI night matched a franchise record. According to Anthony DiComo, he tied “Hall of Famer Carlos Beltrán for the seventh-most homers (149).” On his way to the record, Lindor also passed former teammate Brandon Nimmo and tied Keith Hernandez and became the holder of the eleventh-most RBIs (468) in Mets history.