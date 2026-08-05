“He’s a Dog”: Dave Roberts Makes Feelings Clear Ahead of Tarik Skubal’s Debut for Dodgers

For most baseball fans, Tarik Skubal’s debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers is much more than just a regular-season start. The blockbuster trade that brought the two-time Cy Young Award winner to Los Angeles also reignited the debate over the franchise’s growing dominance. Fans and analysts have questioned whether any team can keep pace with the Dodgers, while Skubal and his new manager have pushed back against the criticism. Now, after four straight losses, Dave Roberts is turning to his newest acquisition.

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“When he’s pitching, you tune in, and I tune in. He just does everything right,” Roberts said, as per SportsNet LA on X. “And I’ve vetted him a lot with coaches and players. In between the lines, he’s a dog. And outside the lines, he’s humble, respectful, does and says the right things.”

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The Dodgers entered Wrigley Field on Tuesday after a 10-5 loss in the series opener. That was their fourth defeat in a row, and the LA fans hope that Skubal can help them stop the slide. But even before the starting pitcher stepped onto the mound, the skipper made his feelings clear.

“[He’s] just a guy that is just physical and he’s just coming after you with electric stuff,” Roberts added. “What stands out is the fastball, the changeup, just the domination.”

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But Roberts’ praise went beyond Skubal’s arsenal. The manager said the left-hander attacks hitters with conviction, trusting his catcher and committing to every pitch without overthinking.

Roberts acknowledged that every player who joins the franchise faces a certain level of expectation. However, he believes Skubal’s pitching style, dominance, and controlled demeanor are exactly what will help him thrive in Los Angeles.

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Initially, there was a lot of criticism surrounding the trade. Rival fans and executives debated that the Dodgers’ use of financial power to get all the big stars of the sport is ruining the game. Some even argued that the way this franchise is disrupting the competitive balance of the league is the very reason MLB needs a salary cap.

However, the former Detroit Tigers ace refused to accept such reasons, saying:

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“I really don’t sympathize with people who are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things. I really don’t sympathize with people who are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things.”

His current manager echoed the same counterargument.

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“It just seems like there’s always blowback with us,” Dave Roberts said, via ESPN. “There’s nothing that we did that no one else couldn’t have done.”

Notably, the Dodgers traded three of their top prospects to the Tigers to acquire Skubal, and Roberts pointed out that they first had to develop those prospects to make such an offer. He added that the Dodgers likely have one of the top three farm systems in the league and credited the organization’s player development staff for making the deal possible. But, as the 54-year-old admitted, “It was Skubal or nothing” for them.