“He’s Finished”: Yankees Nation Gives Up as Brian Cashman Announces Giancarlo Stanton News

Eight. That’s how many players the Yankees have on the IL right now. Now add their recent slide to the mix, and the concern is legit. It’s hardly been a week since the franchise placed Carlos Rodón and Carlos Lagrange on the injured list, while Yankees fans continue to await positive updates on Aaron Judge. As if that weren’t enough, the Yankees’ general manager has now shared another update on Giancarlo Stanton.

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“Giancarlo Stanton’s calf injury while running bases was not a setback; it was a completely new strain to the same calf. He has resumed running after PRP injections, according to Brian Cashman,” Bryan Hoch posted on X.

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Giancarlo Stanton’s 10-day IL stint began with a low-grade right calf strain and was made retroactive to April 25. Just a day earlier, the designated hitter had experienced calf tightness before the Houston Astros matchup. An MRI later confirmed the injury, prompting the Yankees to place him on the IL ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers.

And while he was making progress and had started running bases in June, he was reported to have suffered another setback around the same time. However, Cashman’s update has revealed a different scenario.

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So far this season, Stanton has played 24 games and is batting .256 with 14 RBIs. Given the impact he has had during his eight seasons with the Yankees, it is not surprising that the team has struggled in his absence. The Yankees are 36-33 and have hit just .237 as a team without him. What’s more, Aaron Judge is also on the IL with a stress fracture of his right first rib. He has been sidelined since June 2, bringing his total to 33 games missed.

The Yankees captain has been performing lower-body exercises, and he has recently started some weight room exercises as well. The franchise is waiting for re-imaging, and they expect him to return by August. However, some analysts have even refuted this injury timeline.

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Meanwhile, the Yankees’ performance has been quite concerning, as they have won just 6 of their last 21 games. They even went through a 7-game skid in late June, losing to their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. However, New York has recently earned a big win over the AL East leaders, as they bagged a 12-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Although it didn’t alter their position, it was still a good confidence boost for the clubhouse.

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Brian Cashman struck a similar tone while offering some optimism regarding Stanton.

“We’d love to have him in that lineup and being the weapon that he is,” the general manager added. “But we have to let it heal. We have to give it the time it takes, and unfortunately, it takes time.”

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The fans, however, aren’t reciprocating the same emotion. In fact, they are reacting almost in the opposite way.

Yankee diehards have had enough of Giancarlo Stanton’s injuries

“He’s finished. Pack it up, he’s done. Go get Machado & see how much $$ the Padres will pony up,” a fan reacted strongly.

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Back during the 2018–19 offseason, Manny Machado created significant buzz when he visited the Yankees. While New York didn’t make a formal offer to Machado during his free agency, some fans now believe it’s high time the team gave serious thought to acquiring him.

The San Diego Padres third baseman signed an 11-year, $350 million contract back in 2023. This season, he is batting .175 with 44 hits, 12 home runs, 35 RBIs, 32 runs scored, and one stolen base in 68 games. To top it off, he is considered one of the best fielders in the game. And the two Golden Gloves he has? That surely speaks a great deal about his impact.

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“Has Stanton ever expressed regret or accountability over the insane amount of time he has missed over the years?” a fan wondered, while another diehard paraded behind him, saying, “He has been out 10 weeks! Always a major injury every year! Not good! Right now, the team is unwatchable.”

Giancarlo Stanton has already missed 69 games this year, while in 2025, he played just 77 games. And these aren’t isolated examples, as he has been sidelined for 40-50 games per year in 4 seasons before that. Even his injury history hasn’t helped.

DATE INJURY 4/24/26 Leg 3/26/25 Elbow 6/23/24 Hamstring 6/22/24 Hamstring 4/16/23 Hamstring 9/5/22 Foot 7/24/22 Achilles 5/24/22 Calf 5/14/21 Quad

“At this point, don’t activate him until September to get him ready for the playoffs/postseason,” one user suggested.

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Stanton’s postseason numbers are impressive. He has a .926 OPS, and that’s one of the reasons the team still keeps faith in him. But for a fan, that’s not enough.

Many feel that the 36-year-old has become a burden to the team. The $19 million he is earning this season, they argue, could be better spent on hitters who can produce consistently. That’s why they believe the Yankees need to make a drastic decision.

A fan commented, “Get this guy off the team already – it’s beyond parody.”

The frustration didn’t stem from a singular incident. And the Yankees’ recent performance and losing the divisional top place haven’t helped either.