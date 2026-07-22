“He’s Just a Threat” – Craig Counsell Sends Subtle Warning to 29 MLB Teams in High Praise for Pete Crow-Armstrong

Pete Crow-Armstrong went 40-for-105 in 26 games in June, but he has shown even more firepower in the second half of the season. On Tuesday, he went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to help the Chicago Cubs secure an 11-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. As the center fielder continued his strong form, manager Craig Counsell used the opportunity to explain why he considers Crow-Armstrong such a dangerous player.

“He’s just a threat. He’s a tough, tough at-bat for the pitcher in all ways,” Counsell said to the reporters, as per Marquee Sports Network on X. “[Defensively] nobody else is making the plays [that he is].”

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Pete Crow-Armstrong is having his career-best numbers this season, as he is batting at .285 and has a .905 OPS. He has already recorded 21 HRs and 55 RBIs. But the best part? PCA has a .384 on-base percentage, which is almost .100 points above the figures he has posted in past seasons.

That’s why the manager admitted:

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“Offensively, the on-base component of leading off is a big deal. He’s on base a ton for some really good hitters behind him. That makes a huge difference.”

The 24-year-old’s combination of patience, power, and speed often forces opposition pitchers into uncomfortable situations, and his .521 slugging percentage clearly substantiates why Counsell considers him “a threat” for the other 29 teams in MLB.

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Mind you, Counsell is not just praising his offense. According to the manager, his defensive skills are unmatched, too.

“You’re going to have to watch baseball a long time to find someone who’s going to make the plays. That’s how good it is,” the 55-year-old added.

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PCA has a .986 fielding percentage, and according to Baseball Savant, his range, arm value, and arm strength are all between 90-100, making him one of the elite fielders in the league. Additionally, his National League Gold Glove award from 2025 supports that claim.

Most importantly, this isn’t the first time Pete Crow-Armstrong has received praise from his manager. Back in 2024, Counsell described him as a “work in progress,” citing his improving strike-zone discipline. He had 47 RBIs and 10 home runs in that season. Then, in June this year, Craig acknowledged that PCA’s production has “taken a big step forward.” And if you look at the stats, then you can see what the manager is talking about. Just last year, he managed 95 RBIs and 31 homers.

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So now you know that Counsell’s reaction didn’t stem from just one game. He has always believed in Pete Crow-Armstrong and has consistently backed him. More importantly, so much faith from his manager has also made him more confident about his skills. He recently joked that he would love to dethrone Shohei Ohtani.

“But I don’t know how you do it unless I go to a pitching lab in the off-season. I’ll go be a closer or something and see how that helps my odds,” he said.

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While he looks for a path to become a two-way player, the Cubs would try to build momentum. They are currently second in the NL Central with a 57-44 record, firmly in the playoff picture with 5.0 games ahead in the Wild Card spot.