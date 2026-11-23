Two Cy Young Awards, a 2.47 ERA across four seasons, and a record $450 million contract still were not enough to quiet one loud voice in baseball. Tarik Skubal, the left-handed ace the New York Mets landed on Sunday, now carries a nine-year price tag that a former front-office boss believes will age badly.

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That voice belongs to David Samson, the former Miami Marlins president.

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“By giving him $450 million over nine years, you are ignoring the fact that on the back end in his upper 30s,” Samson said on his podcast Nothing Personal with David Samson, “He [Tarik Skubal] will not be productive because those are the odds.”

Skubal turned 30 on Friday, and the contract runs through 2035 at $50 million per year, so the final bills arrive at age 38. Starting pitchers historically lose durability between 34 and 38, which leaves no cushion if the left-hander’s arm slips even slightly.

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That risk is not abstract.

Skubal had Tommy John surgery at Seattle University in 2016, flexor tendon surgery in August 2022, and a May 2026 procedure for loose bodies, which trimmed him to 158 2/3 innings after 195 1/3 in 2025.

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Those concerns raise an obvious question: why did the Mets go ahead anyway?

Steve Cohen, the Mets owner, enters his seventh season without a championship, and New York missed the postseason at 83-79 in 2025 and 74-88 in 2026 while its rotation ranked 23rd in the majors with a 4.47 ERA. They desperately wanted an anchor for their struggling rotation.

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Skubal won back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards (2024–2025) and posted a 2.42 ERA over 88 starts across the past four seasons.

But another New York ace shows how this gamble can go.

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CC Sabathia, the former New York Yankees left-hander, signed a seven-year, $161 million deal before 2009, owned a 2.98 ERA from age 27 to 31, then saw it climb to 4.34 from age 32 to 38.

His fastball speed fell too. Sabathia’s four-seamer dropped from 94.5 mph to the 88 to 90 range by his late 30s, while Skubal’s four-seam average slipped from 97.6 mph in 2025 to 96.8 mph in 2026, according to Baseball Savant.

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The Mets have tried this fix before.

When Jacob deGrom, the former Mets ace, left for the Texas Rangers in 2023, owner Steve Cohen signed right-hander Justin Verlander, 40, to a two-year, $86.67 million deal to pair with right-hander Max Scherzer, 38. But his injuries and a 4.01 ERA sank the plan by July.

David Stearns, the president of baseball operations, later traded prospects for right-hander Freddy Peralta, who posted a 5.00 ERA before a deadline deal to the Tampa Bay Rays.

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Those misses left a rotation that Skubal now has to fix.

He posted 6.3 WAR over 31 starts with the Detroit Tigers in his unanimous 2024 AL Cy Young season, and adding that to the Mets team that won 74 games in 2026 gets them to roughly 81 wins on paper, short of the typical 88-to 90-win playoff bar.

Skubal owns a 2.47 ERA and 757 strikeouts over 626 1/3 innings since 2023, and after the Tigers traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 2, he answered the elbow scare with a 2.36 ERA across his final 16 starts, including 10 starts for Los Angeles.

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If that résumé fades, the Mets have limited exits.

Skubal’s deal carries a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs, so unlike the 2023 teardown of Scherzer and Verlander, New York cannot move his $50 million salary without his approval. But young right-handers Nolan McLean and Christian Scott give the rotation some cover.

A lockout poses another threat, because the Dec. 1 CBA expiration could cost Skubal part of his age-30 season.

Steve Cohen’s Mets spending meets lockout and salary cap threat

A work stoppage would sting New York more than most, because Cohen has loaded the books. Outfielder Juan Soto, Skubal, infielder Bo Bichette and shortstop Francisco Lindor already total $177 million for 2027, which would equal about 68 percent of the league’s reported $258.2 million cap proposal.

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Cohen set the bar himself, and Samson did not let listeners forget it.

“Because remember when Steve Cohen bought the team back in November of ’20,” Samson recalled on the podcast, “he said a World Series in the first five years is something that he expected.”

The podcast ended with a final, pointed reminder.

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“But baseball is not a hedge fund,” Samson continued on Nothing Personal. “Signing Skubal alone does not put the Mets in World Series contention.”

Cohen’s five-year window has closed without a ring, and the Mets finished 20 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the 2026 standings. Stearns and manager Andy Green enter the 2027 season in the hot seat, with Skubal and a possible lockout shaping the stakes.