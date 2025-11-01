Who Are the Umpires for 2025 World Series Game 7? Full Dodgers vs Blue Jays Officiating Crew

The stakes could not be higher as the World Series of 2025 comes to a winner-take-all Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. And with everything that goes on in a game, the umpiring crew is also under the radar.

From on-field rulings on balls and strikes to game-changing calls, the umpires will play a primary role in how this historic matchup unfolds.

Who is the home plate umpire for Game 7 of the 2025 World Series?

In Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, Jordan Baker will be the home plate umpire. He has been working in MLB for a decade and is now bringing this experience to the most crucial game of this season.

Debuting in 2012, Baker has steadily built a reputation as a reliable, composed official capable of managing high-pressure situations. His former postseason experience includes the 2022 World Series and several League Championships, as well as Division Series, making him a trusted choice for this epic battle.

Baker is the tallest (6’7’’) active MLB umpire, known not only for his height but for his presence behind the plate. While sparking light-hearted criticism for tossing chewing gum onto the field, he has earned respect for his command and consistency. He will be playing a vital role in Game 7.

Every ball, strike, and borderline call could shape the result of this intense Dodgers-Blue Jays matchup.

Detailed profiles of the 2025 World Series umpires

The World Series of 2025 has now come to its final chapter. And before knowing who all will be the umpire crew for Game 7, have a look at all the umpires who judged the series from Game 1 to Game 6:

Umpires Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Home plate Will Little Adrian Johnson Mark Wegner John Tumpane Alan Porter Adam Hamari Jordan Baker First base Mark Wegner John Tumpane Alan Porter Adam Hamari Jordan Baker Will Little Adrian Johnson Second base John Tumpane Alan Porter Adam Hamari Jordan Baker Will Little Adrian Johnson Mark Wegner (crew chief) Third base Alan Porter Adam Hamari Jordan Baker Will Little Adrian Johnson Mark Wegner John Tumpane Left field Adam Hamari Jordan Baker Will Little Adrian Johnson Mark Wegner John Tumpane Alan Porter Right field Jordan Baker Will Little Adrian Johnson Mark Wegner John Tumpane Alan Porter Adam Hamari Reserve Adrian Johnson Mark Wegner John Tumpane Alan Porter Adam Hamari Jordan Baker Will Little

A veteran crew led by Mark Wegner features in the 2025 World Series between the Dodgers and the Jays, and he is serving as crew chief for the first time in his 25-year MLB career.

Mark is now 53 and brings a proven postseason track record, including time behind the plate during the decisive Game 7 in 2017. Next to him is Jordan Baker, the tallest active umpire, returning for his second World Series duty after debuting in 2012. Alan Porter and John Tumpane are also coming with strong resumes, with Porter on his third and Tumpane on his first WS.

Reliable officials such as Adam Hamari and Adrian Johnson are backing them up, known for their consistency across the league.

Johnson, who broke into the MLB ranks in 2006, takes first base for Game 7, while Hamari, one of the umpires with a 94.77% accuracy rating, handles right field. Will Little is responsible for reserve umpiring, rounding out a crew that combines experience with top-tier performance metrics, setting the stage for a fair and decisive finale in Toronto.

Quick series recap: Path to Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game 7

The World Series of 2025 kicked off with a bang in Toronto as the Blue Jays crushed the Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1. In Game 2, the Dodgers respond behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s dominant complete game and Will Smith’s 3 RBIs, leading to a 5-1 win that tied the series. Game 3 turned into a marathon, with Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run finishing 18 innings to give the Dodgers a 6-5 edge.

John Schiender’s team bounced back in Game 4, taking advantage of a tired Dodgers bullpen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s early blast to win 6-2. In Game 5, Toronto shocked Dodger Stadium with a back-to-back leadoff homers in the first 3 pitches and a 6-1 victory.

But in Game 6, the Dodgers secured a 3-1 win in Toronto to force a dramatic Game 7.

Now, all eyes are on Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani, with both teams expected to empty the tank. From lineup tweaks to bullpen gambles, no detail will go unnoticed in this intense winner-take-all finale.

With destiny hanging in the balance, the Dodgers and Blue Jays fight in Game 7, where the legends will be made and hearts will be broken. Under the watchful eye of Jordan Baker, every pitch becomes a verdict, every call acts as a spark that could fire triumph or tragedy.