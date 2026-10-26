“Hear All About That Stuff from my Grandfather”: Phillies Could Have a New Game-Changer as Top Prospect Speaks Out

Philadelphia Phillies infield prospect Aidan Miller lost nearly all of 2026 to his back, yet he is now getting on base at a .600 clip in Arizona, putting shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm’s spots in play.

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In an interview conducted on the Phillies Show Podcast, Miller commented that “I hear all about that stuff from my grandfather. He’s tuned in a little bit too much, so I get all the news I need from him.”

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Miller noted that his grandfather keeps him informed via media coverage, not insider knowledge.

Miller’s grandfather, who lives in New York, keeps close tabs on every headline and piece of coverage about the 22-year-old infielder. That is a lot to follow with a back injury erasing most of 2026 and Opening Day buzz building.

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On the Phillies Show podcast, Miller added, “It’s cool to hear that. You know, it’s a little more motivation to keep going.”

Baseball runs deep in the family. Miller’s father, Jason Miller, was a 1994 Texas Rangers draft pick, while older brother Jackson Miller went in the second round to the Cincinnati Reds in 2020.

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Miller also addressed his 2027 plans on the Phillies Show podcast, saying, “That was the goal going into 2026. That’s the goal going into 2027. Be healthy, compete for a spot on that team.”

Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations in the Phillies organization, named Miller along with Gage Wood and Bryan Rincon as the prospects who are very close to making their major league debut.

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Miller was out for the majority of 2026 suffering from discogenic pain in his lumbar spine and inflammation in his facets. He had a radiofrequency ablation procedure done and was cleared in September, appearing in one game at Single-A Clearwater and seven at Double-A Reading.

It made a difference.

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Miller went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a walk in the Sept. 22 clincher as the Reading Fightin’ Phils won the Eastern League championship and the team’s first-ever Double-A title since 1995.

For the Surprise Saguaros, Miller is hitting a .333 average with two doubles, one triple, three RBIs, and a 1.100 OPS in eight games played, all at third base.

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Being at third base is critical since there are openings at Philadelphia.

Bohm becomes a free agent, and Dombrowski gave Turner an ultimatum that he either performs better at shortstop or moves position, as his -10 Outs Above Average ranks 39th out of 42 shortstops.

Dombrowski spoke to Phillies On SI about Miller’s upside, saying, “(He’s) got a chance to be an outstanding young player. I think he would have played for us in 2026. Unfortunately, his back wasn’t in that situation.”

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The belief is backed by 2025 production. Miller swiped 59 bags between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and his career .384 on-base percentage over four minor league seasons gives a traffic-hungry lineup a legitimate table-setter.

Durability is the swing factor, and Dombrowski addressed it with Phillies On SI, saying, “He’s really worked his way through this… he should be fine for a season. And be ready to continue to progress.”

Initial results back up this optimism.

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Miller has had no problems since September; he is now stealing bags once more, and he has managed to adjust his swing, while there are no signs of back problems in Arizona.

The Phillies come off an 88-74 campaign, during which they started off with a dismal 9-19 record, and then their manager, Rob Thomson, was fired in April. Ultimately, the team lost the Wild Card Series 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves.

Don Mattingly took over this team from ten games below .500 and led it postseason as the interim manager, and he needs better defense, where Miller, a great shortstop, can be useful.