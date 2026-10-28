“Pretty Low Heartbeat”: MLB Legend Reveals How Brewers’ Past Played a Key Role in Major Turnaround

Jackson Chourio, the Milwaukee Brewers’ 22-year-old left fielder, went 4-for-5 in a 10-1 Game 3 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays, putting Milwaukee up 3-0 and one win from its first title. One Hall of Famer has a theory.

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In an appearance on MLB on FOX, former Boston Red Sox slugger and three-time World Series champion David Ortiz said:

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“I have to give credit to the previous years and the experience these guys have gained, especially from losing,” Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz explained. “You learn from losing. These guys have a pretty low heartbeat, and that’s why they’re executing.”

Milwaukee lost the 2024 Wild Card Series to the New York Mets, then got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 NLCS and finished 3-6 that October. This year flipped to 10-1, including a 4-0 sweep of those same Dodgers.

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That experience sits all over the clubhouse.

Yelich has faced numerous exits since 2018, while catcher William Contreras and second baseman Brice Turang were present for the 2024 Wild Card loss and the 2025 NLCS sweep, when the lineup cooled off.

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Milwaukee’s calm approach has produced a historic run.

By winning Game 3, the Brewers tied the MLB record with eight consecutive victories in a single postseason, and their 18-7 World Series edge includes just one homer.

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Ortiz also credited the dugout for that steadiness.

Pat Murphy turns Brewers’ playoff pain into daily confidence

Game 2 gave that belief its first test of the series, and the early results looked grim.

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The Rays jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead, a spot where many clubs would tighten up, yet Milwaukee never blinked.

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“That’s why they’re performing the way they are, hitting differently and pitching differently,” Ortiz added while breaking down Milwaukee’s World Series run on MLB on FOX.

“Their manager builds that confidence every day based on their experience,” Ortiz said in the same MLB on FOX segment.

Manager Pat Murphy has watched that belief become production in real time.

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The Brewers have hit 11 homers and 12 doubles this October, and outfielder Sal Frelick’s Game 2 solo shot is the only World Series long ball, before David Hamilton’s game-tying homer in Game 4, so just 5.6% of their runs have come via home runs.

The Brewers then banged out seven consecutive hits, a postseason first, and plated eight two-out runs, the most in any Fall Classic inning, without a single home run.

Game 3 made Milwaukee the first club since the 2014 Kansas City Royals to reach double digits in a World Series game without a homer, and they have scored 15 straight runs since trailing 4-0 in Game 2.

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Now, Game 4 has extended to extra innings, with the scoreboard tied 2-2, and the Rays staring at a sweep. Milwaukee, which lost the 1982 World Series 4-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals, needs one more win for its first title.