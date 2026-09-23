“He’s Gone”: Phillies Manager’s Future Thrown Into Doubt Despite Team’s Stunning Turnaround

A 9-19 start usually puts a manager in the hottest of seats. But for Don Mattingly, turning the Philadelphia Phillies from one of baseball’s biggest disappointments into a near-lock for October may still not be enough to save his job. With Philadelphia needing just two wins from its final five games to officially clinch an NL Wild Card spot, the postseason appears almost within reach. Yet, Mattingly’s own future remains anything but uncertain.

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The Phillies looked destined for disaster in late April, sitting at the bottom of the division after losing 11 of 12 games. When Rob Thomson’s tenure ended abruptly, Mattingly stepped in from the bench coach role and immediately sparked a turnaround. Since then, Philadelphia has gone 74-48 and now sits at roughly a 98% chance of reaching the postseason. But even after helping resurrect the season, Mattingly is still waiting for the one decision that could define his future in Philadelphia. The fans, though, are certain about Mattingly’s future.

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“Phillies To Decide On Mattingly’s Managerial Future After Season,” MLB Trade Rumors shared via X.

While many of us may have expected to see Mattingly managing the Phillies for the next year as well, the Phillies president, Dave Dombrowski, does not seem in a hurry. “[We] have felt it is better to wait until our season is complete,” Dombrowski told Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer when asked about the manager role beyond 2026. He added, “There has not been” any additional discussion about Mattingly’s future in light of the other extensions.

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Hired as bench coach on a two-year deal, Mattingly became interim manager for 2026 only after Thomson’s departure. Still, pushing a team within the postseason radar from a basement-dwelling position deserves credit and an extension.

The most recent reference would be from Boston, where the Red Sox’s interim manager Chad Tracy was awarded a three-year extension after taking over from Alex Cora and turning around the team from a 10-17 start to 84-73. The same happened with Andy Green. Stepped in with the Mets floundering at 34–47. Green stabilized the clubhouse, pushed the team to a 37–38 run while successfully developing top rookies, earning a three-year contract.

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The Phillies are not following the trend, though.

It is, although not new for the Phillies to take a slow route in their front office decisions. After missing the postseason in 2018 and 2019, the Phillies took months to fire Gabe Kapler, only moving after Middleton personally interviewed players.

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Still, a successful postseason may alter the status quo. The Phillies won their last World Series back in 2008. Another run would certainly secure Mattingly’s job.

What could also work in Mattingly’s favour is his past success. He has compiled an overall managerial regular-season record of 966–989 across his stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, and Phillies. He served as the Toronto Blue Jays’ bench coach during their 2025 World Series campaign before joining the Phillies.

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With such a resume and despite orchestrating a turnaround in 2026, Mattingly’s uncertain future with the Phillies may surprise many, but not the fans.

The Phillies fans are certain about Mattingly’s ouster

Surprisingly, Mattingly may have failed to win over the fans on his side. “We already know, no matter what…he’s gone,” one fan said. “Should be an easy decision,” another added.

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While the numbers are on Mattingly’s side, a few decisions didn’t fall on the right side. For example, in a game against the Nationals last month, Mattingly decided to have Bryce Harper attempt to steal second base with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. It resulted in Harper getting thrown out and sustaining a minor wrist injury. Fans may not be happy with such decisions.

“Sadly cora is coming here,” another user reacted. “Lol. Sure. Cora will be managing that team next season—whenever they start,” one more agreed.

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Just after the Red Sox fired Alex Cora, he was contacted by the Phillies. “I talked to him on Sunday morning,” Dombrowski said back then. “We talked about potentially taking the job. I had told him I had really come to the conclusion that if he took it, I was going to make a change. I thought he might take it. As time went on over the next day into Monday morning, it was apparent from his perspective that he wanted to take time with his family.”

Hence, Cora was always in the plan for the Phillies, and if that happens, Mattingly may be back to his bench coach job after this year.

“I’m dead serious. Even if we win it all, I want him gone. He is a hindrance to this team,” one fan said. It is very unlikely that the fans are calling for the manager’s firing despite dominating on the field. However, decisions like letting Zach Wheeler continue despite allowing four runs in the fifth inning and eventually losing the game 7-1 are what make Mattingly an unpopular choice.