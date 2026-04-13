“He’s Immature” – Aaron Boone’s Bid to Defend Jazz Chisholm Jr. Backfires as Yankees Nation Demands Exit

Aaron Boone walked into the press room to put out one fire, but his words only ignited a bigger one with the Yankees faithful. Their latest loss against the Tampa Bay Rays counted as the fourth straight defeat this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After bobbling a potential double play in the final inning, one post-match media interaction put Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees’ clubhouse in a worse light. So Boone took responsibility for salvaging the situation, but it backfired as the fans turned on him instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll Talk. He’s not confused. I think that’s his kind of default answer when he’s got (reporters) in front of him. It turns out to be a tough play. Watching it back, there might have been a chance if he gets it cleanly, he gets the tag off. It’s hard to know how exactly Díaz reacts in that moment. Once it chops like that, it’s obviously going to be a tough one to turn the normal 4-6-3,” Boone spoke to the media in a bid to defend Jazz and the clubhouse, as seen in the interview posted by Foul Territory on X.

After his tenth-inning defensive miss against the Rays, Chisholm Jr. was asked about the final play of the game in a post-match interview. The 28-year-old appeared utterly confused about the rules of a double play while trying to explain his on-field actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was really going to go try to tag the runner and just throw it to first. I don’t know what the rule is. If I went to first base first and threw it back to second, if it’s still an out. Is it still a double play? I don’t know. Does it count as not an RBI?”

Even with Chisholm Jr. admitting he does not know the rule, Boone had some other explanations.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Boone acknowledged that it was a tough play.

During their loss against the Rays, Chisholm Jr. had a chance to carry out an impressive double play but failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

With one out and the bases loaded, Jonathan Aranda was facing the Yankees’ closer, David Bednar. Chisholm Jr. had to tag out Yandy Diaz running from first base, and then throw out Aranda at first to get the game into the eleventh. But none of it happened, as he bobbled the ball in what turned out to be the final play of the game as the Rays clinched the series.

During his post-match interview, Jazz Chisholm Jr. appeared clueless about how a force double play is carried out. His teammate, Trent Grisham, explained the concept to him. However, Chisholm Jr.’s lack of basic baseball knowledge generated some strong reactions from the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in his attempt to defend Jazz Chisholm Jr., Boone tried to deflect the blame to his slow start and how to avoid such a disaster.

According to Chris Kirschnar of The Athletic, Boone further added, “I think part of it comes to answering those things in a better way. You guys are around Jazz. He’s not a dumb guy. It’s just sometimes how you present yourself in certain situations, and coupled with he’s off to a little bit of a slow start.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chisholm Jr. had a slow start to his final year before free agency. He is 10-for-54, batting at a .185 average with 3 RBIs and 3 walks in 15 games.

But as the Yankees skipper tried to whitewash the blunder, fans have called him out on it while demanding his exit from the clubhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react to Aaron Boone’s attempt to defend Chisholm Jr.

“Yeah, he’s immature. Like when he turned his back to reporters last summer,” commented a fan on X. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been known for his antics, including the time he displayed his frustration at being benched in the 2025 Wild Card Game 1. During a postgame interview, he spoke to the reporters with his back turned.

Another fan took a dig at Boone, writing, “Don’t believe your own eyes and ears- Aaron Boone.” In the interview, Aaron Boone tried to push the narrative that Chisholm Jr. knows the force double play rules, and his denial was a default answer for the press. Fans did not find Boone’s justification trustworthy, especially after Grisham had to explain the rules to Chisholm Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boone’s explanation did not sit well with the Yankees’ fans. One user wrote, “I can’t wait for the day Aaron Boone is no longer the manager of the NY Yankees.” Since 2018, during his eight seasons of managing the Yankees, Boone has always defended his players on-camera. As much as Boone is respected for never throwing his players under the bus, fans do not like him defending all their faults, especially when it’s as basic as a double play.

“F—k me. We are never winning another World Series while I’m alive.” The Yankees have been on a World Series drought since 2009. Before the 2026 season, they extensively spoke about winning the Fall Classic this year and completing what Aaron Judge dubbed as “unfinished business.”

While the Yankees started the season on a high note at 8-2, their four-game losing streak has brought them to 8-6. They are also on a hitting slump with a batting average of .202, ranking 16 in the league, per Statmuse.com. If they want to keep their World Series hopes up, the Yanks need to turn it around.

On Sunday, the Yankees will face Tampa Bay again, looking forward to avoiding a series sweep.