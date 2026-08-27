“He’s Naked, and They’re Naked”: MLB Broadcaster Reacts to Bizarre Stadium Scene as Braves Spoil the Party for Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves game on Wednesday proved that home runs aren’t the only deciding factor in MLB when batters are willing to grind out singles. The game also showed that the back-to-back World Series champions are not invincible and that a pinch-hitter who hadn’t recorded a hit in nearly three months could make them work for it. The Braves’ series not only busted these myths but also snapped LA’s six-game winning streak.

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And, of course, as the 6-5 victory unfolded, the moment deserved a special celebration, and Truist Park delivered with its viral “Tarp Off” celebration. What’s more, Braves players, including Ha-seong Kim, also joined the party, leaving the broadcasters stunned.

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“He’s naked! And they’re naked!” Foul Territory quoted the broadcasters moments after the Braves’ win.

Tarp-off moments aren’t exactly anything new in MLB, and Truist Park has seen plenty of them. On June 5, during the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves game, fans in the upper-deck sections took off their shirts and twirled them over their heads. Even media figure Wiley Ballard stood amid the crowd, laughing. However, what made Wednesday’s celebration different was the addition of Kim Ha-seong.

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Just as the dugout rushed onto the field after the shortstop’s walk-off single, the celebration began, with players hugging each other. The broadcast camera moved toward Kim for a close-up, but he quickly tried to avoid the attention. Almost immediately, the commentary booth erupted as the broadcasters pointed out that both the players and the fans had taken off their shirts.

Tarps Off first appeared in October 2025, according to crowd-behavior anthropologists, when a bet resulted in an Oklahoma State fan taking off his shirt and twirling it among a section of lifeless fans at a football game. Soon enough, it spread to Wisconsin, UCLA, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

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Before long, the trend reached MLB. On April 8, Colorado Rockies fans in Section 329 followed the aforementioned tradition as their club looked to complete a sweep of the Houston Astros. Soon enough, the young men approached the ballpark’s iconic purple row, and the Rockies won.

Apparently, Tarps Off had become a thing.

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If anything, though, the night in the Braves’ backyard called for such a celebration.

The Braves won the series against the Dodgers, and they did it with a pinch-hitter delivering the decisive blow.

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On Wednesday, Kim entered the game batting .066 after missing nine consecutive games. Since suffering a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger after slipping on an icy road back in January, his performance had dipped. Although he returned in May, the struggles persisted, and he was even tagged as MLB’s worst “failure.”

That same struggling slugger pulled Tanner Scott’s 97-mph pitch to left field, securing his first hit in 84 days.

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“I didn’t know when I’d get another chance, but I tried my best to do what I could. It felt good to see the results today,” Kim said after the game.

Even the impact of what he did wasn’t lost on the club’s manager.

“He never pouted. He’s been working his a– off, and to get a moment like that is just poetic justice,” Walt Weiss said.

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While it was certainly poetic justice for Kim, it also exposed the Dodgers’ weak points.

The Braves capitalized on the Dodgers’ miscues

The game was tied until the seventh, and the Dodgers, despite loading the bases in the eighth, couldn’t score anything, and then again, it was their bullpen’s meltdown that took away the game from them.

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In the bottom of the ninth, Scott recorded two outs, but just as it appeared he was on his way to a clean inning, he allowed a double and walked the next batter, putting Braves runners on first and second. Kim then entered the scene.

He then hit a walk-off single.

Lastly, the Dodgers’ ongoing defensive miscues also helped the Braves. In the fourth, Edgardo Henriquez chased a ball to the left-field off Drake Baldwin but failed to make it clean. What was a routine grounder became a two-run double for the Braves.

Rightfully, this night was all about the Braves.