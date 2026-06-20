“He’s Pissed”- Astros Manager Reveals Jose Altuve’s Tough Situation After Rare On-Field Rage

Jose Altuve has all the reasons to get pissed at himself. A career .301 hitter is hitting only .235 this season, his lowest of his career since the pandemic-delayed season of 2020. Moreover, Altuve missed 17 games due to an oblique strain and is hitting only .158 in the last 11 games since his return. For the face of a team that still has his contract till age-39, such numbers are frustrating enough. And it is showing in Altuve’s behavior as the otherwise cool-minded slugger spiked his batting helmet after being struck out in the first inning.

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“He’s pissed,” Joe Espada gets quoted by MLB insider Chandler Rome.

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Friday witnessed Altuve’s last drop of patience fading out and a sign of resurgence. In the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, Altuve swung through a fastball that was far above the strike zone. He missed, and that was his third strike. Frustrated enough, the otherwise cold-minded Altuve slammed his helmet so hard that an audible crack was heard. He then flung his bat and went towards the dugout. That was the sign of Altuve losing patience with himself. And why not?

He batted at fifth on Friday, the lowest in the lineup in his career. He sports a .715 OPS after 230 plate appearances, and Friday’s first-inning strikeout made it worse.

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“He knows he’s better than what he’s showing right now,” Espada said. “He’s getting to that point where he wants to come through for the team, and we know eventually it’s going to happen. I love the fact that he threw his helmet, by the way. That really fired me up,” Espada added. And Jose Altuve took another 5 innings to prove that he surely got fired up.

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A three-run homer in the sixth inning is all it took to prove that Altuve is not done yet. The man himself, though, is not satisfied yet. “I just have to do better,” Altuve said. “I have to swing at better pitches, I have to hit the ball hard. I’m working on that, but I just have to be better and help this team win. Obviously, I’m a little frustrated with how my season’s going.”

Jose Altuve was seen so frustrated last in 2024. Against the San Diego Padres, after grounding out on a ball he insisted hit his foot, Altuve was called out. He angrily slammed his bat and helmet, then removed his shoe right at the plate to show the umpire the mark on his bare foot, which resulted in an ejection. This time, a go-ahead homer followed his frustration, and the man surely means business. “Hopefully tonight, two big swings, I can show up tomorrow and do similar things, and I can turn my season around,” Altuve added.

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Altuve is heating up, and perhaps his biggest competition is in his clubhouse.

Yordan Alvarez is doing the Jose Altuve things in 2026

Since his debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, Altuve has been doing what Aaron Judge does for the New York Yankees. He topped the American League in hits for four consecutive years from 2014 to 2017. During this remarkable four-season stretch, he recorded 200 or more hits each year and claimed three batting championships. In terms of hits, he ranks 2nd in franchise history, only trailing Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

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However, 2026 may see the baton pass from Altuve to Yordan Alvarez. Currently hitting .324 with 24 HRs, the Astros might have the next Altuve. On the other hand, age might be taking a toll on Altuve. This year, his average bat speed of 69 mph is his lowest since Statcast started in 2023. It is still, though, too early to write off the Astros veteran because, with a 69.4 mph bat speed, Altuve won a Silver Slugger in 2024.

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Jose Altuve remains the heart and soul of the Astros. His contract will get him through 2029, and thus, he will still be the face of the Daikin Park.