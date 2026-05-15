Highest Paid MLB Closer Linked to Illegal Activities Along With Kentucky Derby Winners – Report

MLB players are finding new ways to get embroiled in controversies. Recently, Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr., the brothers who recently dueled to have a thrilling finish in the Kentucky Derby, were caught in an illegal cockfighting event in Puerto Rico. However, for baseball fans, the Dodgers’ star closer was also associated with the cockfighting event. This would not only demand the Dodgers’ stand but also question its legality, especially on American shores.

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“Edwin Diaz, a three-time All-Star pitcher now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is linked to cockfighting events in Puerto Rico,” USA TODAY Sports reports. “Diaz is pictured in a Dodgers uniform in a Facebook post dated Feb. 2 and a Facebook post dated Feb. 4 advertising cockfighting tournaments.”

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The Dodgers invested $69 million in Diaz this year to secure him for the next 3 years, making him the highest-paid closer in MLB. He recently underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. This is expected to keep him sidelined until after the 2026 All-Star break. In the now-viral images, Diaz was seen promoting for “The Puerto Rico Cockfighting Club.”

One of the advertisements read, “The Puerto Rico Cockfighting Club invites all enthusiasts to a special match and a grand tribute to one of our island’s greatest sources of pride: A Tribute to the Puerto Rican Star and Cockfighter Edwin ‘Sugar’ Diiaz.” Then, in an article by El Nuevo Día, the largest circulating newspaper in Puerto Rico, Diaz is seen standing in a cockfighting pit saying, “It’s a pastime I’ve followed since I was a child. It’s legal in Puerto Rico, thank God. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”

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USA Today via Reuters May 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts as he leaves the mound after giving up four runs against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

While USA Today didn’t confirm Edwin’s participation in the event, his promotional activities could still land him in trouble.

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Cockfighting has a deep cultural root in Puerto Rico. But a federal ban was implemented in 2018 that covered animal fighting in U.S. territories. This includes Puerto Rico. There were several appeals made to keep Puerto Rico out of this ban, but in vain. According to the law, it is illegal to sponsor, organize, and promote an animal fighting venture.

According to the US Department of Justice, associating with cockfighting or any other animal fighting events could attract upto five years of imprisonment and a $250,000 penalty. This makes Diaz a facing and potential punishment.

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The Kentucky Derby winners, the Ortiz brothers, have already faced investigations by the Kentucky Horse Racing & Gaming Corporation. “The investigation did not result in any action being taken by KHRG,” Ashleigh Bailey, Chief Legal Officer for the KHRG, said.

For Edwin Diaz as well, there were no charges pressed against him till now. Neither Diaz nor the Dodgers were available to comment on the matter. But the timing adds another layer to what has already been a frustrating first season in Los Angeles for Diaz. Before hitting the IL, he was struggling with a 10.50 ERA, contrary to his 1.63 ERA last year with the Mets.

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The Dodgers would surely be asked about their stand later on, and all eyes will be on how they deal with Diaz’s controversy.

Edwin Diaz is no stranger to controversies

In 2024, Diaz faced suspension. In a game against the Cubs, Diaz was checked by crew chief Vic Carapazza in the ninth inning. A highly sticky, discolored substance on his right hand was revealed, which ejected him from the game. Diaz later argued that the texture was merely a legal combination of sweat, rock rosin, and infield dirt. He claimed the sticky texture felt amplified due to a particularly hot day.

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However, the crew chief stated that the nature of the substance couldn’t be like sweat and imposed a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine. There have been no reported controversies involving Diaz since then till now.

KHRG is already being pressured by PETA to take action against the Ortiz brothers. They asked them to make Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz ineligible for future Eclipse Award nominations. “Their actions are without question detrimental to racing. The public already sees whipping, illegal drug use, breakdowns, and the slaughter of Thoroughbreds as abusive. In addition to dealing with these life and death issues, the racing industry must not tolerate cruelty to any species by racing licensees,” Kathy Guillermo, PETA senior vice president of equine matters, said.

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It is almost certain that the Dodgers will also be asked by PETA to take a stand against Edwin Diaz. Let’s now see how the Dodgers deal with the situation.