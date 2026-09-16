Hollywood Icon Robert De Niro Could Portray Dodgers Icon in Highly Anticipated Sports Movie

Robert De Niro is reportedly all set to return to the baseball diamond. After featuring in roles in baseball movies like Bang the Drum Slowly and The Fan, The Godfather is reportedly returning as Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda.

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Deadline reported, “EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell Deadline, Oscar winner Robert De Niro is in talks to play Tommy Lasorda, the legendary Dodgers manager.”

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Tommy Lasorda spent decades building his name with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now his story could reach theaters. Robert De Niro is in talks to portray the Hall of Fame manager in the upcoming film Tommy & Me.

Reid Carolin will direct the project, with George Gallo, Cambron Clark and Carolin writing the screenplay.

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Skydance Sports will lead the project, with Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed and Sandino Moya-Smith among the producers.

The movie could show fans a side of Lasorda that began long before Dodger Stadium.

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He started as a pitcher and made his major-league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. Lasorda also went on to pitch for the Kansas City Athletics before spending multiple seasons in the minors.

He eventually hung up his cleats after the 1960 season, but baseball had another chapter waiting for him.

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Lasorda returned to the Dodgers organization as a scout before moving into their minor-league management. He joined the major-league coaching staff in 1973 as Walter Alston’s third-base coach. When Alston retired after the 1976 season, Lasorda took over and began his defining run.

He eventually led Los Angeles to 4 National League pennants and 2 World Series titles.

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The first championship came in 1981, when Lasorda watched his Dodgers beat the Yankees in 6 games. Seven years later, the Dodgers reached the World Series and faced Oakland. Kirk Gibson’s famous home run started the 1988 series with a moment fans remember even today.

The Dodgers won that title too, giving Lasorda his second World Series ring as manager.

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Lasorda left the dugout after the 1996 season, but his Dodgers connection never really ended.

He entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 and later helped manage Team USA to Olympic gold in the Sydney Games in 2000. He remained with the Dodgers in different front-office roles until his passing in 2021 at age 93.

Now, with De Niro considering the role, Tommy & Me could give fans another way to remember Lasorda.

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Top moments from Tommy Lasorda’s career

Tommy Lasorda’s baseball career was filled with moments that kept fans watching until the final game of his career. One of those moments came during the 1981 World Series against the powerful Yankees.

Los Angeles had already fallen behind 2-0, leaving Lasorda with little room for mistakes. Then, with the game tightening, he made a gamble that could have changed everything.

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The Yankees opened the eighth inning with singles from Aurelio Rodriguez and Larry Milbourne. Lasorda could have turned to his bullpen, but instead trusted Fernando Valenzuela.

Another baserunner could have put New York in complete control with the Dodgers trailing. Valenzuela answered by getting a double play, then retired the Yankees in order.

That escape gave Los Angeles new life as the Dodgers held onto their 5-4 victory. They then won 3 straight games, completing their comeback and capturing the World Series.

Years later, Lasorda found another special opportunity when he managed Team USA.

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This time, the stage was Sydney, and Olympic gold was waiting against Cuba.

Cuba had won gold at the previous 2 Olympics, and the American team had many minor league players. This made America’s challenge even more meaningful. Team USA had never won Olympic baseball gold before reaching that final.

Ben Sheets then threw a complete-game three-hitter as the Americans defeated Cuba 4-0. For Lasorda, watching his players believe together made that victory especially memorable.

That ability to bring players together also became a major part of Lasorda’s Dodgers legacy. He managed 9 National League Rookie of the Year winners during his career.

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Rick Sutcliffe, Fernando Valenzuela, Mike Piazza, and Hideo Nomo were among those players.

From trusting pitchers under pressure to developing young stars, Lasorda left baseball with countless moments that still impact the sport today. Now, as we expect all that to be portrayed on the big screen, who else could’ve been a better choice than Robert De Niro!