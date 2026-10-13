“Holy Strikeouts”: Ex-MLB Pro Tears Into White Sox After Embarrassing Playoff Exit

The Chicago White Sox struck out a record-breaking 21 times to end their postseason run in 2026. Instead of the White Sox clinching their first postseason series at home, the series shifted to Progressive Field, and they blew a two-game lead for the Cleveland Guardians to advance to the AL Championship Series. As strikeouts decimated the White Sox offense for the second time in three days, the absurd numbers had everyone scratching their heads.

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An ex-MLB player could not believe Chicago struck out 21 times in a single 9-inning game! He did not hold back either.

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“Holy strikeouts. Holy F. The last game of the year, you strike out 21 times,” exclaimed AJ Pierzynski on Foul Territory.

“That means the Guardians only had to make six plays in the field the whole game. Where the hell were the hitting coaches and the approach coaches for the White Sox?” questioned the former White Sox player.

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During the ALDS finale, the Cleveland Guardians blanked the White Sox 2-0, as Jose Ramirez golfed the two-run, game-winning home run. While Sean Burke allowed only one run-scoring play throughout the do-or-die clash, the White Sox offense failed to provide any run support.

They were plagued by one strikeout after another, so much so that it created an embarrassing MLB record.

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The White Sox struck out 21 times — the highest in a 9-inning playoff game. By doing so, the team broke its own record set during Game 3 of the best-of-five series.

They were struck out 19 times during that game.

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As for the whole 2026 ALDS, the strikeout number is a whopping 75. It’s the highest any team has struck out in MLB’s division series history.

Before the White Sox, the New York Yankees, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held the record.

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The 2017 Yankees and the 2019 Dodgers were each struck out 64 times.

In the series finale, starter Gavin Williams recorded a postseason-best 12 strikeouts in a single playoff game to crush the White Sox offense. Munetaka Murakami and designated hitter Andrew Benintendi each went 0-for-4, combining for 8 strikeouts.

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Sam Antonacci, who went 1-for-4, was the only White Sox hitter to avoid a strikeout. Aside from Antonacci, Chicago mustered only two more hits, including Kyle Teel and Tristan Peters’ singles.

The only time the White Sox loaded the bases against Gavin Smith was in the sixth inning.

It started with a hit-by-pitch to Colson Montgomery, helping him reach first base. With two outs, Kyle Teel singled to put runners on first and second. In the next at-bat, Williams walked Miguel Vargas to load the bases.

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But Munetaka Murakami struck out to end the inning. The team failed to create another similar chance at scoring for the rest of the game.

After consecutive 100-plus losses in the last two seasons, the White Sox turned around this year and almost reached the ALCS for the first time since 2005. While Chicago’s dream run came to a disappointing end, the Guardians advanced to the ALCS to go head-to-head against the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL championship crown.