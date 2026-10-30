“Horses*** Yankees”: Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Takes a Direct Shot at the Yankees in a Blunt Dig

The Milwaukee Brewers finally lifted their first World Series trophy, ending a wait that began in 1970. After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games, the Brewers celebrated their championship at Tropicana Field. Jake Bauers caught the final out before handing the ball to manager Pat Murphy. During the celebration, Murphy congratulated Bauers before bringing up the Yankees.

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“Just remember when you were on that horses*** Yankees team and you guys were all playing for yourselves,” Murphy said to Bauers.

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“This is the way we used to do it,” Murphy said, referring to the Brewers’ team-first culture. The comments quickly spread across social media, bringing the Yankees back into the spotlight. Murphy’s criticism was directed at the 2023 Yankees, a team that missed the playoffs after finishing fourth.

Bauers struggled in 84 games for the Yankees (.202 average, 95 strikeouts), before the trade to Milwaukee changed his trajectory. With the Brewers, Bauers thrived: .266 with 26 home runs in 2026, then .286 with six RBIs in the NLCS sweep that earned him MVP honors.

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Murphy’s comments also brought back criticism Dodgers players made after beating the Yankees in the 2024 World Series. Joe Kelly said Los Angeles had noticed New York’s defensive mistakes throughout the series.

“Just let them throw the ball to the infield; they can’t make a play,” Kelly said.

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He also described the matchup as “a mismatch from the get-go,” while Miguel Rojas pointed toward New York’s defensive problems.

“Their weakness was the way they make outs on the bases,” Rojas said. “The way they didn’t take care of the baseball, [their] lazy defense,” he added.

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The Yankees’ defensive mistakes during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series gave Murphy’s criticism a broader context. Judge’s dropped fly ball, Volpe’s throwing error, and Cole’s failure to cover first helped the Dodgers erase a five-run lead. These mistakes reflected a breakdown in execution when the Yankees needed everyone to contribute.

Chris Taylor later said the Yankees “kind of crapped down their leg,” describing how the game unfolded.

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The context for Murphy’s comment runs deeper. They finished 82-80, placing fourth in the AL East and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Yankees started 48-38 before finishing 34-42, narrowly avoiding their first losing season since 1992. Judge’s toe injury in June affected the lineup, while Anthony Rizzo suffered a concussion after colliding with Fernando Tatis Jr. in May. Rizzo initially returned after passing concussion tests, but post-concussion symptoms eventually sidelined him in August.

The Yankees struggled to replace their injured stars, while other moments drew criticism from fans and former players. The Dodgers later highlighted similar concerns after their 2024 World Series victory, pointing toward New York’s defensive and baserunning mistakes.

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Those moments helped fuel the criticism that Murphy brought up during Milwaukee’s championship celebration.

Pat Murphy’s comment matters because it goes beyond criticizing the Yankees’ performance and questions how the team approached playing together. His message to Jake Bauers highlights the contrast between Milwaukee’s collective effort and the individual struggles that affected New York. The Brewers’ 103 regular-season wins and 11-2 postseason record reflected contributions from players across the roster. Murphy’s words suggest that Milwaukee’s success came from prioritizing the team over individual achievements.

Now, Bauers has a World Series ring, while the Yankees remain without a championship since 2009. Murphy’s comments may have been aimed at the Yankees, but Milwaukee’s season showed what a team-first approach could accomplish.

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Pat Murphy was unhappy with himself after the Yankees comments

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated Tampa Bay in Game 5, completing a World Series win that sent Brewers fans celebrating. Yet, just after the final out, manager Pat Murphy created another headline by taking aim at New York. A video caught Murphy speaking privately with Jake Bauers, who previously played for the Yankees. The comments spread quickly, but Thursday brought a surprising explanation from closer Trevor Megill.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Megill was asked about Murphy’s viral moment and its fallout.

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“He feels terrible, Pat… feels terrible,” Megill said, describing his manager’s reaction. He added, “I’m sure he will apologize to (Brian) Cashman and all the people over there.” Megill then stressed, “He genuinely just feels terrible about it,” suggesting Murphy regretted how things unfolded.

His explanation offered fans a different view of the manager behind the viral clip.

Murphy had not made those remarks during a media interview or planned public statement. Instead, the video captured a private exchange immediately after Milwaukee won baseball’s biggest prize. With players celebrating and emotions running high, the comment quickly escaped that moment. Megill’s account suggests Murphy was unhappy once the clip spread beyond the clubhouse celebration. The manager’s regret also changes how the Yankees might view the incident moving forward. What first sounded like a direct challenge now carries a more complicated explanation.

The New York Yankees could treat Murphy’s words as motivation, rather than allowing them to become a distraction. The Yankees have won 27 World Series titles, more than any other franchise. However, their last championship came in 2009, leaving a 17-year drought entering 2027. Milwaukee’s championship offered a practical example, with timely hitting and contributions across the roster. Instead of taking criticism personally, New York could study that collective approach and pursue another title. The Yankees can best answer by building a team that wins together, just as Milwaukee did.