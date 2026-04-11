Houston Reacts Strongly as Tatsuya Imai Setback Further Depletes Astros’ Pitching Strength

The Houston Astros are 6-8 this season, and their pitching depth has already been put to the test. With eight of their ten injured players being pitchers, the Astros’ pitching depth was already in crisis mode even before the latest setback hit the team. Ahead of their second game against the Seattle Mariners, Tatsuya Imai brought the latest blow to the Astros’ camp. Following this revelation, Astros fans are not pleased.

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Imai, the Japanese starter in his rookie MLB year, is struggling to adjust to the American conditions. He did not even complete an inning in his latest start on Friday. Imai gave up 3 runs, 3 earned runs, and walked 4 across 0.1 innings. Amid his struggles, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart first reported a potential injury concern for Imai as the right-hander flew back to Houston in the middle of a series.

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McTaggart wrote on X, “Source: Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai is headed back to Houston today after recording only one out in his start Friday night in Seattle. No word yet from the team, but that typically means there’s some kind of injury concern. Stay tuned.”

Imai struggled with his strike zone against the Mariners, recording only 17 strikes of the 37 pitches he threw. Out of the eight hitters the Japanese faced, Imai recorded just one out on Friday during Houston’s 9-6 loss.

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Signed on a three-year, $54 million contract, Imai has posted a 7.27 ERA across 8.2 innings in 3 starts, with 7 hits, 7 runs, 11 walks, and 13 strikeouts. He has been expensive for the Astros so far.

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The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported that Imai is traveling back so that Houston doctors can examine his ‘tired arm.’ If the injury ends up landing him on the IL, Imai will be the third starter to head back due to injuries this week.

Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier returned earlier in the week to check up on shoulder strains. The Astros have placed both starters suffering from a Grade 2 shoulder strain on the IL.

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On Saturday, Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound against the Mariners. Across 2 starts, McCullers has logged a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings with 13 strikeouts. However, the Astros have yet to announce their rotation after Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Imai’s latest injury concern has given rise to some strong opinions among the Houston fans.

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Fans react to Tatsuya Imai’s latest setback

“That’s gotta be a record. Three starting pitchers of the rotation out w injuries in less than 15 games in the season,” remarked a fan on X. Another fan noted the Imai injury with disbelief, “Another one? WTF @astros?”

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The Astros’ rotation is plagued by injuries, now adding Tatsuya Imai to the list of Brown and Javier. According to MLB.com’s McTaggart on X, the starters have not completed throwing five full innings in eight of 14 games in 2026.

Another fan poured his frustration on the team doctors and coaches. He wrote, “The Astros need to fire their offseason doctors and coaches. Something is not happening during the offseason for all these injuries to occur.” However, the Astros have signed Imai only this season, just one day before his 45-day window closed in January 2026. So comparatively, Imai had spent less time with the Astros’ doctors and coaches than other veteran players.

“Dude has said a couple of times it’s been a hard transition, and he’s homesick. Give him a week off, skip a start, and let him go home and see family. Dude needs a reset,” wrote an X user. However, whether Imai was really ‘homesick’ or not is uncertain; he is definitely facing a tough time transitioning. Imai has registered only one strong start in this season. Against the Athletics, he threw 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, and 9 strikeouts.

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The former NPB star had to adapt to a new routine in the MLB. In the big leagues, starters pitch on a five-day routine as opposed to once a week in Japan. Imai has admitted that he is trying to adjust to the colder conditions, as well as the mound quality in the MLB, among other adjustments.

“The way this team handles pitchers is just unreal. It’s either horrible luck or top down the org can’t prepare and use pitchers the right way to avoid injury,” observed another fan, highlighting the Astros’ pitching injury trend that has continued to 2026 from 2025.

Last season, starters Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski suffered from season-ending UCL tears and underwent Tommy John surgeries. Spencer Arrighetti only made 7 starts in 2025 after suffering from a fractured right thumb. Brandon Walter and McCullers also missed playing time last season. Walter underwent elbow surgery, whereas a right foot sprain put McCullers on the IL. McCullers made multiple trips to the IL in 2025 for various ailments, including the right foot strain, a blister, and a right-hand injury.

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The way the Astros pitchers are progressing, fans fear that they might have to wave the proverbial ‘white flag’ and start preparing for the next season.