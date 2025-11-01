How Many Innings Will Shohei Ohtani Pitch in Blue Jays vs Dodgers Game 7? Dave Roberts Reveals Clear Plan

Things are about to get crazy in Game 7. Now, we are talking about the possibility that Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers against the Blue Jays tonight. Yes, the guy who has been hitting the ball hard all postseason could be the one who starts on the mound when it matters most.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohtani pitching in a World Series game where the winner gets everything? That kind of moment will be remembered forever. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and now we might see baseball’s biggest star do something totally unexpected when it matters most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Shohei Ohtani pitching in Game 7 vs. the Blue Jays?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are putting everything on the line. They fought their way to Game 7, and now they’re giving the ball to Shohei Ohtani for the last game. This is not only brave; it is also historic. At Rogers Centre, Ohtani and Max Scherzer are going head-to-head.

What a match! Two of the best pitchers in the world are going to battle it out for a title. The Dodgers bet everything on their best player, and now we’ll see if it pays off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What did Dave Roberts say about Shohei Ohtani’s Game 7 pitching role?

Dave Roberts confirmed what everyone’s been buzzing about–Shohei Ohtani is pitching in Game 7. But the Dodgers manager kept things pretty open-ended when laying out the plan.

AD

“Right now there’s no wrong answer,” Roberts said. “[Ohtani is] certainly going to be a part of the pitching plan.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How much will we see him? That’s the million-dollar question. Roberts explained, “With Shohei, it could be two innings, but it could be four innings. I’m not sure where we’re going to slot him. We’re going to have to talk to him first and see where he feels most comfortable.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The strategy is to let your star make the decisions when everything is on the line.

How many innings could Shohei Ohtani realistically pitch in Game 7?

Ohtani is working on short rest after pitching in Game 4, so don’t expect him to go the whole way tonight.

The Dodgers want their star player to play two to four innings. That should be enough to make a difference without pushing him too hard. Dave Roberts said that Ohtani would start the game and then give it to the bullpen.

It’s an “opener” plan for the biggest game of the year. When the pressure is highest, let your ace pitch a few important innings, and then let the relievers finish the game.

How would Ohtani’s pitching affect the Dodgers’ strategy against the Blue Jays?

It makes a lot more sense to start Ohtani than to bring him in later. Here’s why.

If he starts the game, he can keep hitting as the DH all night. That’s a big deal for the Dodgers’ offense when every run counts. It would be a logistical nightmare to use him as a closer. How is he supposed to warm up in the bullpen when he has to bat all game? There is also a catch in the rulebook.

If Ohtani comes in as a relief pitcher and is taken out, the Dodgers lose their DH spot completely. To keep hitting, he would have to stay in and play defense. Too messy for Game 7.

When did Ohtani last pitch?

Ohtani’s last time on the mound was October 28 in Game 4 against Toronto. That outing didn’t go great, though.

He gave up four earned runs over six-plus innings as the Dodgers fell 6-2. Now he’s getting the ball back for Game 7.

A short break, a lot at stake, and everything on the line. This time, the Dodgers need to do better.

Final prediction: How many innings will Shohei Ohtani pitch tonight?

Three innings seems like the right amount of time for Ohtani to pitch tonight, given Roberts’ game plan, the short span since his last start, and the Dodgers’ bullpen.

If he’s throwing fire, could he go to four? Yes, but don’t expect it to happen after only five days and six frames. Three does the job perfectly. Let your star player shine in those first few moments when the pressure is at its highest, and only let them face their hitters once.

When the game is new, go all out. After that, trust your team to finish it.