How Many Times Has World Series Game 7 Gone to Extra Innings? The Longest Game 7s in History

The 2025 World Series is shaping up to be one for the ages. With the Blue Jays and Dodgers locked in a 3–3 tie, we’re headed for an epic Game 7, and it doesn’t get any better than this. But it seems the baseball gods might still have a few surprises left for us.

Now, in this thrilling Game 7, both teams have battled to a 4–4 tie through nine innings, forcing the game into extra innings. And as the tension builds and fans hold their breath, it’s the perfect time to take a look back at some history — specifically, the longest Game 7s in World Series history, both by innings and duration.

How Many Times Has World Series Game 7 Gone to Extra Innings?

For the unversed, it’s happened only five times in history — and once in the 1912 World Series Game 8 (since that series had a tie earlier). And if you remember, there’s the 2003 ALCS Game 7, with that Aaron Boone walk-off game. But yes, that’s from the playoffs, not the Fall Classic itself.

October 27, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Toronto Blue Jays VLADIMIR GUERRERO Jr. (27) tags home plate to score ahead of the tag from Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during seventh inning Game 3 World Series playoff MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball action in Los Angeles on Monday.

Historically, when a Game 7 heads into extras, the home team has won five out of six times. The only exception came in 2016, when the Cubs defeated Cleveland, 8–7, in a 10-inning thriller to finally end their 108-year title drought. So, with tonight’s matchup between the Blue Jays and Dodgers also pushing beyond nine innings, this marks just the sixth time ever that a World Series Game 7 has gone into extras. And guess what, it’s already etched its name in the history books, regardless of the outcome.

Longest World Series Game 7 by Innings

Now, speaking of marathon finales, the longest World Series Game 7 by innings took place way back in 1924. The Washington Senators faced off against the New York Giants. Played on October 10, 1924, at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C., the game stretched an incredible 12 innings, making it the longest Game 7 in World Series history!!!

Reportedly, after the Giants tied things up late, Earl McNeely became the hero in the bottom of the 12th with a grounder that took a bad hop over the third baseman’s head, bringing home the winning run.

Then the legendary Walter Johnson came out of the bullpen to pitch four scoreless innings in relief. Thus, sealing the Senators’ first and only championship while based in Washington.

Hence, that 1924 finale remains one of the most iconic and emotional Game 7s ever for its unforgettable ending and the heroic performances that defined it.

Longest World Series Game 7 by Duration

Well, the longest World Series Game 7 by time was the 2016 showdown between the Cubs and the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). Back in 2016, the game lasted a marathon 4 hours and 28 minutes!!! Yes, you heard that right, and that’s not even counting the 17-minute rain delay before the top of the 10th inning. So, in total, it will be another 17 minutes extra.

Now, regarding the game, the Cubs jumped out to an early lead, but the Indians staged a dramatic comeback, capped by Rajai Davis’s game-tying home run. But after the rain delay, the Cubs regrouped in extra innings.

The Indians scored once more in the bottom half, but the Cubs held on for an 8–7 victory, clinching their first World Series title in 108 years.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t just the longest Game 7 by time. But it was also one of the most emotionally charged and historic games in baseball history. And it marks the end of one of sports’ most famous droughts. This time, the Blue Jays are battling to end their World Series drought since 1993 in the same extra innings.