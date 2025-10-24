How Much Is a World Series Ring Worth? Who Pays for Them and Which MLB Players Have the Most?

As we officially step into the 2025 World Series, let’s shift our focus to one of baseball’s most iconic symbols of victory — the ring. Well, the World Series rings are famous for their extravagance and sparkle, but there’s a lot more to them than meets the eye. From how they’re made to who actually pays for them, and even the fascinating history behind these coveted pieces of jewelry, there’s plenty of behind-the-scenes detail that often goes unnoticed.

So, on the eve of this year’s World Series, let’s take a closer look at the story behind the shine.

How Much Does a World Series Ring Cost?

The cost of a World Series ring can vary widely depending on the team, design, and materials used. However, in recent years, they’ve become stunningly expensive pieces of jewelry.

For example, modern championship rings often feature hundreds of diamonds, custom engravings, and even hidden design elements that tell the story of the team’s season. On average, each ring can cost anywhere from $20,000 to over $50,000, and that’s just the base value. There are a few expensive versions that could cost over $100,000. So, call it opulence or not, the World Series ring is more than just a championship medal.

But what is the reason behind such an exorbitant price? The materials!!!

For example, the 2003 Florida Marlins’ World Series rings are still considered some of the most extravagant ever made. Crafted from 14-carat white gold and weighing about 3.5 ounces, each ring was set with 229 diamonds, including a rare teal diamond and 13 rubies. Back then, each one cost around $20,000, but over the years, they’ve fetched up to $40,000 on the market!

Fast forward to 2016, when the Cubs finally broke their century-long championship drought. To celebrate, they went all out with a ring worth about $70,000. Those featured 214 diamonds totaling 5.5 carats, along with 3 carats of rubies and 2.5 carats of sapphires.

Who Pays for the World Series Rings?

Now the question is who pays such an amount for the rings…

Usually, the team’s ownership picks up the tab for World Series rings, while MLB just helps with design approvals. The league doesn’t set a spending cap, so teams can go as lavish or restrained as they like. Yes, reportedly, MLB chips in $1,500 per ring for players, coaches, managers, and the general manager, but if a team wants to give rings to extra staff, that cost comes straight out of the club’s budget.

Notably, not everyone gets a ring that’s off-the-charts expensive. Front-office staff, coaches, and part-time employees often get simpler versions made with less costly materials, while the players on the active roster usually receive the top-tier, most extravagant rings.

But even with teams covering the cost, some still don’t hold back on splurging. Take the Dodgers, for example… Their 2020 World Series rings, crafted from 10k white gold, reportedly cost nearly $70,000 each.

Which MLB Players Have the Most World Series Rings?

Players name No. of World Series rings Yogi Berra 10 Joe DiMaggio 9 Bill Dickey 8 Mickey Mantle 7 Derek Jeter 5

However, there are a few players apart from the above list who have multiple rings and are still playing in MLB. For example, Mookie Betts has 3 rings, and in this World Series, he has the chance to take it to 4. Then there’s Alex Bregman, Walker Buehlar, and Max Scherzer, who have 2 rings each and are still playing.

Now, apart from the individual names, if the teams are to be ranked, then the Yankees will top the list with the most rings. The Yankees have won 27 World Series titles, far more than any other team. So, the number of World Series rings is also high for them.

Reportedly, from the 1920s through the 1960s, and even in the late 1990s, the Yankees often had dynastic teams, winning multiple championships in short spans. This meant multiple rings for many players, coaches, and staff.

When Did MLB Start Giving Out World Series Rings?

The tradition of World Series rings actually started with the New York Giants in 1922, after they beat the New York Yankees. And yes, the rings those times were not like the flashy, diamond-studded rings we see today.

For instance, the first rings were pretty simple… They featured a gold band engraved with “Giants World Champions 1922”, along with baseball bats, a scroll, and a small diamond in the center. Before that, winning teams didn’t get rings at all. They were usually given commemorative items like medals, pins, or watches by their team owners.

How Are World Series Rings Designed and Presented?

Well, creating a World Series ring isn’t just a team or MLB effort, but it’s a collaboration with some of the most renowned jewelers in the world, like Jostens, Tiffany & Co., and Dieges & Clus. Each year, this collaboration brings out the best version of artistry, featuring unique stories. The rings are unique, featuring the winning team’s logo, player names, and other custom details that reflect that season.

Moreover, there’s also a special tradition around how the rings are handed out. Teams hold a dedicated ceremony after the season, usually giving the rings first to the players and then to the rest of the staff. Staff members typically receive theirs after the main event, but everyone gets a chance to celebrate the championship in style.

Let’s now see which among the Dodgers and Blue Jays gets their hands on this extravaganza.