How Much Money Could Brewers Players Make for Winning the 2026 World Series? Postseason Share Explained

A World Series title brings more than a trophy—it also unlocks a multimillion-dollar postseason bonus pool.

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After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in the World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers would take the Commissioner’s Trophy home. But that’s not all. After their historic franchise-first World Series win, a financial reward also awaits the 2026 Brewers. However, apart from the World Series champions, the runners-up and other postseason teams will also receive monetary rewards through Major League Baseball’s postseason share system.

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But of course, it’s not going to be equally distributed among the teams, nor will it be the same for every player. MLB distributes postseason prize money through a pool funded by playoff gate receipts (or tickets). The World Series champion receives the largest share, followed by the runners-up, and the eliminated teams divide the rest.

About the players’ postseason share pool, MLB.com’s official page notes, “The players’ pool is formed from 50 percent of the gate receipts from the Wild Card Games; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series.”

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The Brewers’ final 2026 payout has not yet been officially confirmed. Based on recent championship payouts, the Brewers are reportedly estimated to receive between $382,000 and $500,000 for a full postseason share. Let’s take a detailed look at how the money is divided between the teams.

How MLB’s postseason prize money is divided

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The World Series champions get a 36% share of the postseason bonus pool. It is the largest share and is followed by the runners-up, who get a 24% share. The two teams eliminated in the League Championship Series receive 12% each. The four teams eliminated from the Division Series get 3.25% each, and the Wild Card losers get 0.75% of the bonus pool.

The bonus pool is made up of the gate receipts from the specified postseason games. It is not a fixed amount paid by the league every year. Hence, the bonus pool varies every season.

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For instance, let’s look at some of the previous World Series champions and the money they secured. In 2023, the MLB postseason pool amounted to $107.8 million. The World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, secured a total of $38.8 million, with each recipient receiving $506,263.

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a postseason share of $477,440.70 per recipient in 2024. The bonus pool total was $121.9 million. Last season, the Dodgers’ team prize money was $46,147,019.39, 36% of the total $128.2 million. Each share allocated per recipient was worth $484,747.57.

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The payouts from the previous years help put into perspective.

Recent payouts give us an estimate of the Brewers’ potential earnings as the Fall Classic winners. Texas’ 2023 shares per recipient are higher, at $506,263, despite the subsequent increases in the overall postseason pool. The difference illustrates that the number of shares distributed matters alongside the total money available.

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Why Brewers players might receive different amounts

Milwaukee’s players will vote on how to distribute the club’s postseason allocation, including the number of full and partial shares awarded to eligible personnel. Certain coaches, trainers and support staff can also benefit from the distribution.

That means the final individual payout cannot be calculated simply by dividing Milwaukee’s total allocation by the number of players on its roster. The team’s decision about how many shares to issue will influence the value of each full share.

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The Brewers have not announced their postseason share at the time of writing this article. Considering the recent trends, a full share for the Milwaukee Brewers might be almost half a million. The official figure, however, will only be known once MLB finalizes the pool and allocates the shares.