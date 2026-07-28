“How Is This Guy Still in a MLB Lineup”: Yankees Fans Demand Major Change After Costly Anthony Volpe Error

With a postseason run in October at stake, even the most routine of plays can trigger an extreme reaction from the fans if mishandled. And that’s exactly what unfolded at Guaranteed Rate Field when the New York Yankees faced the Chicago White Sox. At the center of it all was the youngest shortstop in Yankees history to win a Gold Glove Award, having earned the honor in 2023. So, what exactly went down? Let’s see.

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“Anthony Volpe drops what would have been the final out of the game. And now David Bednar has to come in to close the game,” Talkin’ Yanks captioned the viral clip shared on X.

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The Yankees were leading 9-4 in the bottom of the eighth with two outs. Colson Montgomery was at the plate with Sam Antonacci on second. Montgomery hit a fly ball off a 98-mph cutter from Yankees reliever Camilo Doval, and as soon as he made contact, he knew the inning was over and started walking away from the plate. Doval also headed toward the dugout while tracking the ball, expecting a routine pop-up. But much to everyone’s disbelief, shortstop Anthony Volpe dropped it.

That costly error, which could have resulted in the final out of the game, left even the broadcaster shocked.

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“Who’s going to get it? Volpe makes the play. Dropped the ball. Volpe dropped the ball,” the disbelief in the commentator’s voice was hard to miss. “Wow, and the game continues.”

The 25-year-old lost his balance and fell to the ground, and while Volpe stayed there for a second, the other players were quick to react. Chisholm Jr. ran to cover second base, and Trent Grisham grabbed the ball and took a quick scan of the bases before throwing it to him. But it was already too late.

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Antonacci scored on an error, and Murakami reached third. And even Montgomery, who was initially sure that they had lost the game, made it safely to first. Luckily for the Yankees, David Bednar replaced Doval, and the Yankees won the game 9-5. That definitely was a close call for the Yankees.

Monday’s error took it up a notch as the fans now want some strict action against the young shortstop.

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Fans question Volpe’s place in the Yankees lineup

“How is this guy still in a MLB lineup?? Cashman better be hitting the phones tonight,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “I’m sorry. But he should not be on the major league roster.”

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The latest error only added to the scrutiny surrounding Anthony Volpe. Just a day ago, an overthrow allowed a Phillies runner to reach second base. The Yankees had already secured the series against Philadelphia by winning the first two games, but they lost the rubber game 11-4. Even though the loss wasn’t on one player, the Bronx fans were already irritated with such misplays.

While one group of fans is proposing a demotion, others are suggesting that the front office bring in George Lombard Jr. to replace him.

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“Call up Lombard. It can’t get much worse than this,” read one comment. “I was a huge promoter of calling up Volpe years ago. Just hasn’t panned out, and the hope isn’t there anymore. It’s always something.”

Lombard is one of the top infield prospects for the franchise, and he has proven himself effective at both shortstop and third base at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. However, Volpe was once touted as one of the best infielders, too.

However, fans have noticed a significant decline in his effectiveness since 2025. In fact, he had the league’s worst record with 19 errors last year, and even Yankees veterans like Derek Jeter have also doubted his effectiveness as a shortstop.

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“He played an actually really good game before this. But this is inexcusable,” one fan exclaimed. The growing frustration isn’t a good thing for the player and the team. But not everyone is as critical of him as most of the fans.

Through 51 games this season, the 25-year-old is hitting .250 with 39 hits, one home run, 17 RBIs, 18 runs scored, and seven stolen bases.

During a recent appearance on BT Unleashed with Brandon Tierney, Gary Sheffield Jr. said he believes Anthony Volpe’s flaws won’t prevent him from carving out a lengthy career in the MLB.

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“I think he’s going to be one of those guys. I saw that you get 10 years of service time, right? He’s one of those guys you’re like, ‘Man, how did he stick around for a decade?’ And you still have to be a good baseball player to do that. I think Volpe will be around a decade… Not with this team… Anthony Volpe will be a second baseman,” he said.

Moving on, one fan pointed out a different issue, writing, “Lmao Jazz and Grisham should be hustling to that ball. No reason for the SS to be making that play that deep in the OF and on that side of second base.”

Chisholm was on second base and was closer to where the ball popped. Although he was initially going for it, he started walking slowly, seeing that Volpe had already positioned himself to grab the ball.

Sure, the Yankees won the game without much trouble, but Anthony Volpe’s error became the highlight of it.