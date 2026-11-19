A four-year, $58 million commitment has taken another important contributor away from Milwaukee. The Boston Red Sox have secured a proven bat, while Pat Murphy must prepare for life without him. Yet, the Brewers manager’s reaction suggests this departure isn’t something he intends to dwell on.

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“Is it hard losing Jake? Yeah, he was a huge part of that room for the last three years… and we move on,” said Pat Murphy.

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Bauers spent 3 seasons with the Brewers, becoming an important bat and familiar clubhouse presence. His departure followed a career year, NLCS MVP honors, and Milwaukee’s first World Series championship. Murphy acknowledged how much Bauers meant to the clubhouse, but also made clear he was ready to move forward.

Bauers’ departure came through free agency rather than a trade. Milwaukee extended him a $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season, but he declined it to explore the market. Boston then secured his services with a four-year, $58 million contract. The Brewers will receive a compensation pick in the 2027 MLB Draft because Bauers declined their offer and signed a qualifying contract elsewhere.

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Bauers also shared his feelings on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for taking us in with open arms, and thank you for the unwavering support. We’ll always be Champions.”

Bauers gave the Brewers steady production, finishing 2026 with a .266 average and .389 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 86 runs across 144 regular-season games for Milwaukee. His 94 walks ranked fifth in the NL, and his .873 OPS ranked sixth there. On September 13, he tied Cincinnati at 3 with a seventh-inning homer off Brandon Williamson. Two days earlier, his 25th homer had extended Milwaukee’s lead against the Reds to 8-0.

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On October 14, Bauers hit Blake Snell’s 97.8-mph fastball 411 feet for a go-ahead home run. The shot gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning of NLCS Game 3. He finished that series with 6 RBIs, earning MVP honors as the Brewers swept the Dodgers. Those moments showed why his bat mattered so much during Milwaukee’s championship run in 2026.

Bauers also gave Murphy useful defensive cover, starting games at 3 different positions during 2026. He made 86 starts at first base, 28 in right field, and 12 in left. Against Houston on May 31, he made a diving catch in left field on an Isaac Paredes hit. During the World Series on October 28, he dived and beat Ryan Vilade to first. Those plays showed the effort, range, and flexibility Milwaukee will now need to replace defensively.

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Milwaukee has handled major departures before, and former ace Freddy Peralta provides a recent example. The Brewers sent Peralta and Tobias Myers to the Mets in a January 2026 trade. Peralta delivered 17 wins, a 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings in 2025. He led the NL in wins and finished fifth in Cy Young voting that year. The Mets later traded him to Tampa Bay, where he joined the Rays before their World Series matchup against Milwaukee. The Brewers ultimately won the championship against the team featuring their former ace.

That history gives Murphy reason to accept Bauers’ departure without treating it as a crisis. He said the 2027 team would not simply try to repeat 2026, but become its best version. Murphy put it simply: “27 will try to be as good as 27 can be.”

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The Brewers must replace Bauers’ power, patience, defensive flexibility, and clubhouse impact every day. But Peralta’s departure showed Milwaukee can reshape its roster and remain competitive after losing stars. Boston, meanwhile, gets a needed hitter after signing Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal.

The Red Sox ranked 23rd in MLB with 689 runs scored during the 2026 regular season. Their team wRC+ of 96 also placed them 22nd, showing that their offensive production remained below league average. Boston then scored just 2 runs across its two-game Wild Card Series against the Yankees, who swept them from the playoffs. Bauers gives the lineup a productive bat who reached base at .389 and hit 26 homers last season. Although Boston already had several left-handed hitters, his power and ability to get on base add another dimension to the offense.

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With Willson Contreras established at first base, Boston can also use Bauers primarily as a designated hitter while giving him opportunities elsewhere. Craig Breslow called him a “middle-of-the-order bat,” praising his fit with Fenway’s Green Monster left-field wall.