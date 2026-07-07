$110M Blue Jays Star Puts Toronto Clubhouse on Notice as Playoff Hopes Fade Fast

Seven games below .500, the Toronto Blue Jays (42-49) have yet to secure a Wild Card spot. As their postseason hopes fade rapidly with every loss, Toronto’s $110 million pitcher has put the team on notice, per The Blue Jays Hub on X.

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“I think the biggest thing is consistency, and then fundamentals…the things that we were so good at last year, we haven’t been as good at this year…whether it’s fielding the ball or running the bases, or protecting the baseball,” Kevin Gausman did not mince his words when he spoke to the media after the match.

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The Toronto Blue Jays‘ offensive dud continued on Monday against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco. After the Seattle Mariners blanked the Blue Jays in the last two games, the Giants routed them 10-1 during the series opener.

Gausman couldn’t help but recall the Blue Jays’ dream run last season before their World Series Game 7 heartbreak against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Commissioner’s Trophy slipped from their fingertips, as they surrendered their one-run lead to the Dodgers (5-4).

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Before the Fall Classic, the Blue Jays advanced smoothly, topping the AL East (94-68) and winning both the ALCS and the division series. And they entered this season aiming for a World Series redo. But things have not gone according to plan.

Multiple injuries to key players, including Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Shane Bieber, and others, have hampered the team. Furthermore, new additions like Kazuma Okamoto, brought in to replace Bo Bichette’s firepower, did not work out as well as the franchise hoped.

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Okamoto is hitting .235 with 20 homers in 359 plate appearances. During the Blue Jays’ offensive dud, Okamoto has also struggled even more. He went hitless in the last two games against Seattle.

On Monday, however, Okamoto was the only player to score from the lineup. His solo shot recorded their only run when the game was still within reach. The Blue Jays were trailing 3-1.

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Landen Roupp dominated the Blue Jays’ lineup for eight innings, not allowing a run till sixth. He struck out five and allowed only 3 hits and 2 walks in that span. Even Kevin Gausman struggled on the mound.

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He gave up 7 runs on 5 hits across 5.1 innings. Though he struck out 8, Gausman issued five walks, his highest this season.

Monday marked Gausman’s eighth loss of the season in 19 starts, taking his ERA to 4.32. Gausman is currently in the final year of his 5-year, $110 million contract.

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When asked whether a team meeting could fix these issues, Gausman said, “We’ve had some discussions internally…you never know how that’s going to go…the biggest thing is not being consistently a good baseball club right now.”

Meanwhile, with the All-Star break nearing, multiple Blue Jays players have made it to the AL list in starting positions. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr has plans other than becoming an All-Star for the sixth time.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr declines All-Star spot

Vladimir Guerrero Jr was selected as the starting first baseman for the All-Star American League team, but he declined the call.

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“Very grateful to everyone who voted for me… but at this time, very respectfully, I’m declining to go,” sports broadcaster Hazel Mae quoted Guerrero Jr on X.

His decision is based on prioritizing his team, especially after his recent struggles at the plate.

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Batting .263 this season, Guerrero Jr has hit only 4 homers and 35 RBIs. When compared to his 23-homer season in 2025, Guerrero’s batting average and OPS (.693) have also dropped several points. He went hitless against the Giants.

Though not Guerrero Jr, the Blue Jays will be represented by Ernie Clement (2B), Louis Varland (reliever), and Dylan Cease (SP) in the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia. For the rest, we will have to wait and watch…