“Hurts a Lot” — Freddy Peralta Makes Emotional Admission After Putting Family Over National Duty

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta 51 prepares to throw against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game two of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA National League Championship Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIL20251014705 TANNENxMAURY

There are many players like Francisco Lindor who are missing the WBC because of insurance issues. But we also have players like Freddy Peralta, who are facing unexpected challenges that are stopping him from representing the Dominican Republic.

Freddy Peralta, in an interview with TSD, said, “There are circumstances… that are completely out of your control… sometimes you have to make hard choices for your future and your family’s well-being.”

Freddy Peralta entered the offseason committed to pitching for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 WBC. He said, “I prepared for this all offseason and was fully ready.”

But circumstances outside of control forced reconsideration before the tournament scheduled for March 2026 worldwide competition began. Peralta confirmed discussing the decision with family and the trusted circle before officially stepping away later.

He admitted, “It came down to what was best overall for everyone involved.”

Emotion quickly replaced excitement once he accepted missing a rare national opportunity in the March tournament.

He said, “It hurts a lot, more than a lot of people realize.” The World Baseball Classic happens once every 4 years. That reality makes declining participation heavier emotionally for players and their families.

Still, he believes the decision protects long-term stability and supports loved ones most now.

Now his attention shifts fully toward preparing for the New York Mets‘ Opening Day responsibilities. Skipping WBC gives him uninterrupted spring training weeks before the MLB season begins late March.

Spring training typically spans about 6 weeks before the first regular-season games begin officially. Mets fans now expect a motivated ace ready when 162 game season starts in March.

Freddy Peralta fully embraces the Mets after WBC miss

Freddy Peralta has fully embraced his role in the Mets clubhouse and is ready to step up for them. Freddy Peralta arrives carrying enormous expectations after leading the National League with 17 wins. His 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts proved the frontline value the Mets desperately needed. He also delivered 176 2/3 innings across 33 starts, showing durability.

The Mets starters ranked fourth from bottom with 796 innings, exposing a lack of durability. Fans now believe Peralta finally fills that gap and stabilizes the rotation for the opening day.

Peralta understands this moment, saying, “I wouldn’t call it pressure; it’s a deep commitment.”

His confidence reflects consistency built from three straight seasons exceeding 30 starts. He also said, “We have to show up every single day.” Those words carry weight after finishing fifth in Cy Young voting last season. He earned that respect by helping lead Milwaukee to the NLCS. His mindset now gives the Mets supporters belief beyond just numbers and pitching ability.

Francisco Lindor’s support strengthens the belief that knowing rotation is ready to produce historic numbers. In 2025, the Mets became the first team with five starters below 3.15 ERA.

Clay Holmes contributed 165 2/3 innings with strong durability and consistency. David Peterson also delivered 168 2/3 innings, showing reliability during difficult stretches. With Senga posting a 1.22 ERA through eight starts, depth feels real