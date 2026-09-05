“I am Responsible”: Ex-Phillies Star Breaks Silence on Controversial 80-Game Suspension Over Failed Drug Test

Max Kepler tested positive for epitrenbolone, a metabolite of the anabolic steroid trenbolone, in January 2026. At the time, he was a free agent. Moreover, trenbolone is a bodybuilding steroid and does not specifically enhance the performance of a baseball player. There are still plenty of questions surrounding the situation, and the former Phillies star himself does not have a clear explanation for how the banned substance entered his system. Kepler denied knowingly consuming it but nevertheless took responsibility for the lapse.

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Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies’ postseason run came to an end against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Once the Phillies’ season was over, Kepler entered free agency while waiting to sign a new contract. However, a phone call changed the trajectory of his career. Kepler learned that he was facing disciplinary action over a banned substance he said he did not knowingly consume. Until receiving that call, he was unaware that he had failed a urine test.

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“It took me, I think, at least a couple weeks to fully digest that I was guilty for something that I still don’t fully have answers for,” Kepler told Phillies Nation. “It’s in my system. It was in my urine test, or at least the urine test that they had on file. So I take responsibility for it.”

MLB bans players for violating the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The league has a three-strike suspension system. First-time offenders like Kepler are banned for 80 games without pay. If a player is caught using PEDs for a second time, the league bans him for 162 games, or the full season, without pay. A third-time offender is banned for life.

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MLB banned Jurickson Profar of the Atlanta Braves for the season in March 2026. It happened to be the second time he was caught abusing exogenous testosterone and metabolites.

Before MLB handed Kepler an 80-game suspension, a three-month investigation period followed. During that span, the 33-year-old did not know whether he would have a career beyond 2025.

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For those months, Kepler pretended to be uninterested as new teams called to sign him. The investigation process demands strict confidentiality from the player, his representatives, and the union. As the investigation continued, it became tougher for Kepler to remain patient.

“I kind of wish it would have just been, you know, call, you’re suspended, for me to know just right off the bat. To sit and wait until right before spring training was a tough time,” Kepler revealed, per Phillies Nation.

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Kepler could have taken advantage of the confidentiality clause in the investigation. He could have signed with a new team, knowing that he would likely miss almost half of the season.

Props to him for not taking that route.

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Since Kepler was unaware of how the banned substance entered his system, his legal team explored different ways. At one point, they contemplated saying that Kepler ate steroid-contaminated red meat, but it was not a feasible option.

“Then again, even if you had sourced the contaminated red meat, there’s no chance that a company admits to contaminating its meat. So this theory was a theory, but it wouldn’t really hold up. So a positive test is a positive test,” Kepler remarked.

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It was an agonizing process to go through, and Kepler also thought about retiring at one point. He considered retiring temporarily to announce the suspension and then coming back once it was over. His appeal was also due. Ultimately, MLB and the outfielder came to a deal:

If Kepler drops his appeal, MLB will allow him to serve his suspension starting on the first day of the Phillies’ season if he remains unsigned.

Kepler accepted the deal, and the MLB announced his suspension in January. Some fans ridiculed him after his suspension became public knowledge. Apparently, despite taking PEDs, he batted just .216 with 18 homers in 2025.

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Following the fiasco, Kepler’s question was simple: “Why would I jeopardize my career, knowing that if I get popped, I’ll never even be able to start my suspension clock?”

Kepler’s suspension ended on June 25, and he now has a new team.

Arizona Diamondbacks signed Max Kepler

For three months, Max Kepler stayed in Brazil, where he met his wife, to escape the situation at home. He eventually returned to Florida and started practicing on his own. As his suspension drew to a close, the Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the teams to show interest early.

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The D-backs needed a lefty hitter to go against right-handed bats, and Kepler was their choice. On June 7, the Diamondbacks signed him for the league minimum $780,000, and he returned to action once cleared.

Kepler is batting .211, with 2 homers and 15 RBIs this season. But his playing time has decreased significantly in August. The D-backs acquired Lars Nootbar during the trade deadline, who is Kepler’s replacement in left field. With Nolan Arenado, Gabriel Moreno, and Ketel Marte on the team, the DH option is also crowded. Kepler started only 14 games in August. Furthermore, he won’t be able to play if the D-backs reach the postseason.

The veteran who joined the Minnesota Twins as a 16-year-old international free agent and built a lengthy career in the big leagues still has an uphill battle ahead of him.

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“To me, this year was, you know, the ultimate year,” Kepler told Phillies Nation. “Whatever happens after, I’d be happy with. To me, this was like that big year, and then shit happens.”