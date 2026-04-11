“I Did Not Do That”- Ken Griffey Jr. Reacts After Slight Mishap During Ichiro Suzuki’s Statue Reveal Outside Mariners Stadium

A tribute to Ichiro Suzuki took an unexpectedly hilarious turn outside T-Mobile Park on April 10. As fans and journalists gathered to commemorate the statue reveal of the former outfielder, they experienced a blunder. And Ichiro’s teammate acted quickly to save the organizers from embarrassment.

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The statue has Ichiro Suzuki in the iconic pose, standing straight, holding the bat upright on his right. As the veil dropped on a statue honoring the Mariners’ legend, so did a key piece of the sculpture, prompting a priceless, impromptu reaction from his Hall of Fame teammate, Ken Griffey Jr.

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“I did not do that,” reacted Griffey Jr., as the bat in his hand fell. It broke right above Ichiro’s wrist.

The moment quickly became viral on different social media platforms as fans wasted no time capturing the mishap. The confetti took a second to reveal the awkward moment for the organizers. And Griffey’s joke landed perfectly.

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But this was Suzuki’s moment. He just couldn’t let his friend steal the thunder. Ichiro laughed it off with Griffey Jr. before coming up with an even better follow-up.

“I didn’t think Mariano would come out here and break the bat,” he said.

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Mariano Rivera was famous for breaking wooden bats with his cutters. According to ESPN, he broke 724 bats in the regular seasons and 75 in the postseasons in his 19-year MLB career. The Twins even gifted him a wooden chair made out of broken bats that said “Chair/Broken Dreams” on the backrest.

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Griffey Jr. is known for his hilarious banter, and all the humor defused the situation pretty quickly. And it turned a potential embarrassment into a memorable incident. The personalities with their incredible timing immortalized the moment for all of us.

The Mariners were prompt to address the issue. They fixed the statue in a jiffy, and the bat stands like a sword wielded by a warrior. And the Mariners have added another homage to their showcase.

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Ichiro Suzuki joins iconic names in Mariners’ statue legacy

Ichiro Suzuki wasn’t the first to achieve the honor, and he won’t be the last either. Seattle unveiled the statue of Ken Griffey Jr. outside the Home Plate gate on April 13, 2017. They also honored Edgar Martínez in the same way in 2021. And they chose the date August 11 to pay tribute to his Jersey #11.

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Both statues were made by Lou Cella, the same sculptor who designed Ichiro’s statue.

But it is not just the players that Seattle remembers. They have a statue of legendary broadcaster Dave Niehaus on the Main Concourse at Section 105.

Niehaus was the lead play-by-play announcer from the Mariners inaugural year in 1977 till his death in 2010. His sculpture is a bit interactive as it is sitting at a desk with a microphone and his scorebook.

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The Mariners have already announced plans to unveil another statue to honor the 25th anniversary of their 116-win season in 2001. It will feature legends Mike Cameron and Mark McLemore in their iconic moment raising the American flag. The event is scheduled for September 3 this year.

The Seattle Mariners are building a living history around the ballpark. But today’s historic event beats all of them by adding a layer of unscripted humor, thanks to two of baseball’s biggest names and their spontaneity.