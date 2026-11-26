An MLB Insider rarely forgets the baseball stories that get away from him. Every major signing carries a race against competing reporters, and missing the finish can leave lasting frustration. The ESPN insider has experienced that feeling more than once. Interestingly, one of his most memorable missed opportunities with Dylan Cease came during a holiday he usually spends cooking.

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“I actually f*****g resent people who sign on Thanksgiving… my sister was visiting in town last year… I’m still in the same house I was in when I didn’t have any money… we don’t have room when my family visits. So my sister’s off at, like, an Airbnb… I got a text that Dylan Cease is signing… I tried to balance the two things, and I wound up losing the Dylan Cease scoop,” said Jeff Passan on his interview with Trevor May on maysplaining.

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Jeff Passan usually handles Thanksgiving cooking, taking responsibility for the family’s holiday meal himself. In 2025, that familiar responsibility collided with one of the offseason’s biggest baseball stories. While preparing a spatchcocked turkey, the reporter received word that Dylan Cease was signing.

Toronto agreed to give the right-hander a seven-year, $210 million contract in November 2025. Passan suddenly faced a choice between finishing dinner and chasing a major breaking-news scoop. He recalled the moment during a 2026 interview with former MLB pitcher Trevor May.

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Passan said he had the oven to himself and took pride in preparing dinner. His sister was visiting, but the family lacked enough room to host everyone comfortably. She stayed at a nearby Airbnb while Passan handled Thanksgiving dinner at home that evening. Then a message arrived saying Cease was signing, and his attention immediately shifted away.

He asked himself, “Do I chase Cease or make sure I get the perfect turkey?”

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He balanced both responsibilities and cooked the perfect turkey, but Heyman reported the agreement first.

Cease became the first major free agent to agree to terms that offseason with Toronto. Toronto committed $210 million over seven years, making it a major investment for the club. The contract surpassed George Springer’s six-year, $150 million agreement as the franchise’s largest free-agent deal. Cease posted a 4.55 ERA across 168 innings with San Diego throughout 2025. His 215 strikeouts still showed why teams valued his ability to miss bats consistently.

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Cease was not the only major transaction Passan believed he had read incorrectly beforehand. At the 2025 deadline, Passan became convinced closer Jhoan Durán was headed to Seattle. He had spent hours checking sources and felt confident the Mariners would acquire him. Passan was sitting with an ESPN boss when Ken Rosenthal reported Philadelphia’s pursuit publicly. Rosenthal reported the Phillies were close to acquiring Durán from the Twins, not Seattle.

Passan later called it “the great emasculation of my trade line,” describing the sting. Philadelphia ultimately secured the reliever, while Passan watched another reporter break the developing news.

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Passan later explained he sometimes eases pressure on sources once a deal seems clear. That approach can protect relationships, but it hurt him when the Durán trade developed. Passan later confirmed the agreement himself, but Rosenthal had broken the developing story first. The distinction matters: Passan missed the report and misread the destination, not every detail.

Passan’s two missed scoops show the cost of divided attention in baseball’s relentless news cycle. A signing or trade can reshape a team’s plans and dominate that day’s coverage. With Thanksgiving here again, Passan will hope dinner does not cost him a major story.

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Other Jeff Passan misses in MLB

Even Passan’s reputation for accurate MLB reporting has not prevented mistakes or missed scoops. One reported setback came aboard an airplane, when a Wi-Fi failure interrupted his attempted post. He had prepared the update and watched its progress bar stop halfway through publication. By the time his connection returned, a rival insider had already reported the news.

Smaller transactions have also produced memorable exchanges between Passan and players following his coverage. In February 2025, Josh Hejka joked online after moving from the Mets to Philadelphia. He tagged Passan for missing the trade, turning a minor transaction into playful banter. Exactly one year later, Passan reported Hejka’s minor-league agreement with Texas, revisiting their exchange.

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Passan’s most public reporting mistake involved his early assessment of Shohei Ohtani’s hitting ability. In March 2018, he relayed scouts’ doubts, including one calling Ohtani essentially a high-school hitter. Ohtani answered quickly, hitting 3 home runs during his opening week with the Angels. Passan published a public apology on April 9, admitting his evaluation had been wrong.

His words also drew criticism during baseball’s 2022 lockout and its labor negotiations. On a podcast, Passan publicly called the owners’ final labor proposal a “s**t sandwich.” He later apologized, explaining he had repeated a source’s phrase without clear public attribution. In November 2023, another rushed post produced a typo announcing Ron Washington’s Angels hiring.

Passan meant Washington had another “shot,” but accidentally typed an offensive alternative before correcting it. More recently, his praise of the Dodgers’ ability to “crack the system” drew renewed scrutiny. That debate resurfaced in 2026 amid federal inquiries involving owner Mark Walter’s affiliated insurers.