Chris Russo has a message for Steve Cohen: $1.2 billion on two players demands championships. With $765 million committed to Juan Soto and another $450 million invested in Tarik Skubal, the New York Mets have poured a staggering $1.2 billion into just two players, yet the championship drought remains painfully real. Skubal is yet to take the mound for New York, while Soto has already spent two seasons watching the franchise struggle, culminating in disappointment. The reality check: despite $1.2 billion in spending, the Mets finished last in 2026 and remain without a title since 1986.

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MLB analyst Chris “Mad Dog” Russo acknowledges baseball’s unpredictable nature but isn’t shy about raising the bar for a franchise that has spent so extravagantly. After all, in New York, billion-dollar investments mean little without a championship to show for them. Russo’s blunt assessment resonated with frustrated Mets fans who have endured decades without a title

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“If you’re Cohen, and you just spent seven hundred and sixty, and four-fifty, you just spent $1.2 billion on two players in the last two years. And you got them for the next 10-12 years. $1.2 billion on two guys, you gotta win a couple of championships,” Russo said via SiriusXM Sports. “I know baseball’s unpredictable and bounce of the ball and everything else. I don’t care. If you wanna be relevant, do what Milwaukee does. To spend that kind of money on two guys, you gotta pay off with a couple of championships. I’m not saying win ten, but you gotta win a couple of titles.”

The Mets failing to win a title since Soto joined for $765 million and finishing last in 2026 was already a brutal gut punch. A reality check that high payroll does not always guarantee a title in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers also got it the hard way this year. However, after having baseball’s most expensive batter and pitcher on the roster, not winning a single title means nothing for the Mets. Per Russo, staying relevant in MLB doesn’t need an outrageous payroll. The Milwaukee Brewers know it better.

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Milwaukee proved payroll size doesn’t matter: they won the 2026 World Series with just $146.2M (19th in MLB). Instead of chasing billion-dollar free agents, president of baseball operations Matt Arnold and manager Pat Murphy built a 103-win juggernaut by maximizing cheap, homegrown talent and disciplined execution. That’s enough to stay relevant in MLB.

Ahead of the 2027 season, Skubal and Soto will have a larger responsibility of rectifying the past errors. In 2026, Mets starters posted a 4.47 ERA (23rd in MLB). Skubal’s 2.42 ERA over four seasons makes him a true Game 1 stopper, pushing McLean and Scott into more manageable roles.

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On the other hand, New York ranked 21st in scoring in 2026 (4.31 runs per game), largely because calf injuries limited Soto to 111 games. Even in a shortened campaign, Soto posted a .393 OBP and .515 slugging percentage; a healthy 150-game season alongside Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, and newly signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt transforms the top of the order.

In a five- or seven-game playoff series, Skubal can start two to three games, just as he did for the Dodgers in the 2026 postseason. Soto’s elite plate discipline forces opposing aces into high pitch counts early, exposing middle relievers in high-leverage October matchups. So, once the Mets secure a playoff berth, the chance of winning the title would get higher with Skubal and Soto on the same side.

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However, baseball is a team game, and Skubal and Soto couldn’t take the title home alone. Francisco Lindor (.225 AVG, 21 HR, 49 RBI in 2026) and Bo Bichette (.260 AVG, 18 HR, 78 RBI) must return to All-Star form to prevent opponents from pitching around Soto.

For Skubal, left-hander Sean Manaea (4.78 ERA) and rookie Jonah Tong (3.82 ERA) need to eat quality innings at the back of the rotation. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga (0–9, 7.34 ERA in 2026), currently slated for a swingman or bullpen role, must rediscover his command to give New York essential pitching depth.

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Cohen has done his part by investing billions. The Mets finally winning a title will only make his investment look successful.