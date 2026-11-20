The Yankees have 11 days to land a bat before an expected lockout freezes the market, and they have not swung a trade since Aug. 3. General manager Brian Cashman just dropped a cryptic hint while teams keep calling about 25-year-old outfielder Spencer Jones, a coveted chip in the market.

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In an interaction with reporters ahead of his annual Covenant House Sleep Out, Cashman was asked whether he’d gotten a deal done while sleeping out.

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“I don’t remember,” replied Cashman. “Normally, the winter doesn’t move as fast as it seems to be moving right now. Who knows, I could’ve gotten a deal already done today. But you know, you’ve gotta deal with medicals and stuff. Not saying I do, not saying I don’t, but we’ll see.”

The answer stays deliberately vague, yet it lands because among Cashman’s last deals, dating back to Aug. 3, was the Luis García Jr. trade with the Washington Nationals for four right-handers. A move before the lockout would end a drought of more than three months.

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Cashman has also played down progress before closing a big one. At the 2023 Winter Meetings in Nashville, he said he was unsure anything would happen before leaving town, and hours later, he and Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller finalized the seven-player Juan Soto trade.

That appetite for deals shows up in the Spencer Jones chatter. As reported by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic on Nov. 19, Cashman said, “He’s someone that teams are asking a lot about, and I can understand why. I’m not here to say if he’s our center fielder or not. I just think we’re going to remain opportunistic in the marketplace and see what’s available.”

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The interest has a baseball basis. After a May debut, Jones slashed .245/.313/.429 with 11 homers, 10 steals and a 106 wRC+ across 86 games, backed by a 94.1 mph average exit velocity. As a pre-arbitration bat, he offers cost control.

His path in the Bronx is also crowded. Aaron Judge, the right fielder, and Cody Bellinger, the left fielder, leave center, where Jones graded at minus-4 Outs Above Average, and his 36.3 percent strikeout rate keeps evaluators split on his ceiling.

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Starters Will Warren and Ryan Weathers, plus outfielder Jasson Domínguez, are also mentioned as movable pieces. Before any of them leave, the bullpen seems to be the only area of completed business this offseason.

Closer David Bednar accepted his $23.15 million qualifying offer on Nov. 17, lefty Tim Hill re-signed for $2.25 million earlier this week, and right-hander Chase Hampton arrived on a waiver claim from the Baltimore Orioles.

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The infield is where the hunt sits. The Kansas City Royals sent All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 18 after the Yankees inquired, so San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt now looks like a fallback at the hot corner.

Catching needs a fix too. Cashman wants a right-handed bat to pair with left-handed catcher Austin Wells, who posted a .436 OPS against lefties in 2026, and Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, a 41-homer All-Star, has been linked.

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Every one of those pursuits runs against a clock. A lockout freezes all roster moves, so any deal must close before the CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and the expected work stoppage would halt all trades and signings involving 40-man roster players.

Labor tension sharpened this week in Manhattan. Speaking at the owners’ meetings on Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor.”

Owners have proposed a $258.2 million hard cap and a $180.2 million floor for 2028, keeping 2027 under the current tax system. The Yankees would need to shed roughly $83 million compared with 2026 spending, which raises the value of cost-controlled players.

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Ownership sits firmly in that camp. Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner serves on MLB’s labor policy committee and said in late October that he supports the owners’ proposals in their entirety. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports he is pushing for a cap.

While the labor fight plays out, Cashman spent Thursday in the Yankee Stadium outfield for his 15th Sleep Out, a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. event for homeless youth where participants aged 12 and older had to raise at least $1,000.

New York Post Sports shared footage on X showing Cashman seated between two participants, wrapped in a blue blanket and holding a Yankees-branded sign. Donations fund emergency shelter, education, employment assistance, and long-term housing.

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That commitment off the field matches his longevity on it. Cashman has served as the Yankees’ senior vice president and general manager since February 1998, and he recently agreed to a new contract to return for his 30th season with the club in 2027.

The stadium event last raised nearly $2 million in 2019, according to Covenant House International president and CEO Bill Bedrossian, and Cashman sits on its board.

Whatever Cashman has cooking, third base and catcher remain unsettled. If a deal lands before the lockout, his cryptic “we’ll see” may prove to be more than a tease.