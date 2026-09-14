“I Spent Eight Years of My Life”: Dodgers’ $5.5M Star Turns Emotional After Possibly Playing His Last Game Against Former Team

Miguel Rojas wore the Miami Marlins jersey for eight straight seasons, long before he hit the game-tying homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series. With the $5.5 million utility man potentially nearing the end of his career, he spent a nostalgic weekend in Miami. In the series finale, the Marlins had a sentimental surprise in store for him—a video tribute. Following the game, an emotional Rojas expressed his gratitude for the gesture.

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“I spent eight years of my life playing and giving everything that I have to that organization, and I really appreciate the gesture of having a tribute video for me,” Rojas said on SportsNet LA.

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The 37-year-old Dodgers utility man split his 13-year-long MLB career between two teams: the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers. After debuting with the Dodgers in 2014, Rojas was traded to the Marlins ahead of the 2015 season as part of a seven-player deal, where Rojas, Dee Gordon, and Dan Haren went to the Marlins in exchange for Austin Barnes, Chris Hatcher, Andrew Heaney, and Kiké Hernández.

The veteran remained with the organization from 2015 to 2022. After initially joining as a defensive-minded utility infielder, Rojas established himself as the Marlins’ everyday shortstop. For eight seasons, he played a key role within the clubhouse. During his tenure with the Marlins, Rojas played 870 games for the team, batting at an average of .265 with 707 hits, 38 homers, 260 RBIs, and 293 runs. The Marlins then traded Rojas to the Dodgers before the 2023 season in exchange for Jacob Amaya.

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Now, with Rojas potentially retiring at the end of 2026, the Marlins played a video montage for their former clubhouse leader. At the end of the video, the Marlins wrote, “Congratulations on a great career, Miguel Rojas.”

As Rojas came out of the visitors’ clubhouse to wave at the crowd, loanDepot Park rose in ovation. The Marlins played the 45-second-long video during the inning break right after the first frame.

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But this is not the first time the Marlins have appreciated Rojas like this. Back in September 2023, when Rojas played his first game as a Dodger at loanDepot Park, the Marlins also played a video tribute.

On Sunday, Rojas went 1-for-3 for the Dodgers, as his potential last game in Miami ended on a bittersweet note. The Dodgers lost the matchup, and Rojas exited the game early in the ninth after hurting his right shoulder. The veteran injured his shoulder while diving to make a play on a Joe Mack chopper at the bottom of the eighth. He revealed that he got stuck in the artificial grass and overextended his right arm, per MLB.com.

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The Dodgers will check on him on Monday and determine the next steps from there.

Rojas established himself as the Dodgers’ World Series hero after he hit the game-tying homer in the ninth inning of Game 7. Before Miguel Rojas hangs up his cleats, the team would like to enjoy another deep postseason run with him.