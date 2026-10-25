“I Was Disappointed”: Freddy Peralta’s Emotional Mets Confession Comes to Light at the World Series

Freddy Peralta went from struggling with the Mets to pitching Tampa Bay into the World Series. Now, as he prepares for baseball’s biggest stage, his painful New York confession offers a glimpse into the disappointment he carried before finding his form again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was feeling bad because I couldn’t do anything for them… I was disappointed because I knew what I could do, but I couldn’t,” said Freddy Peralta, talking about his time with the Mets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freddy Peralta’s season has taken a dramatic turn since the New York Mets traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays. After struggling to meet expectations in New York, the right-hander became the ALCS MVP.

He helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series after defeating Cleveland in 6 games. For Mets fans, watching Peralta dominate with another team makes an already disappointing season harder to accept. However, the trade also gave the Mets a chance to rebuild their future with 3 prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets acquired Freddy Peralta after his outstanding 2025 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, recording 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings. He also finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting, establishing himself as a dependable starter. Those numbers explain why the Mets expected him to strengthen their rotation.

Instead, Peralta struggled to deliver the same results, finishing his Mets tenure with a 4.99 ERA across 113.2 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

His problems became harder to ignore as the season progressed.

Freddy Peralta recorded 113 strikeouts, but also allowed 120 hits and 17 home runs. He issued 48 walks, while his 1.48 WHIP showed how often opposing hitters reached base.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his final 7 starts, he reportedly brought a 7.92 ERA, making his decline even more concerning. By August, the Mets had fallen to 62-76, leaving their postseason hopes all but gone.

With New York falling further behind the playoff contenders, trading Freddy Peralta became a practical decision. The Mets sent him to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, receiving Émilien Pitre, Aidan Smith and Gary Gill Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freddy Peralta admitted he felt disappointed; however, he also found comfort knowing the Mets received young players in return, saying, “I was feeling a little better when I got traded because they were able to get some good players for me. And that way, you know, at least they got something back.”

The prospects have since given the Mets reasons to remain hopeful about their return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitre hit .306 with 6 home runs, 58 RBIs and 35 stolen bases across 118 games. Smith recorded a .238 average, 15 home runs, 53 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 80 games. Meanwhile, Gill Hill finished 2026 with a minor-league total of a 9-3 record, a 4.25 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP over 26 starts.

Peralta’s turnaround in Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has raised questions about why the Mets could not unlock his potential.

He finished the regular season in Tampa Bay with a 5-2 record and a 3.25 ERA across 10 starts. His September performance was particularly strong, as he went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA. Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder and his staff helped him restore his delivery, improve his extension, and use his changeup more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Cleveland in ALCS Game 2, Freddy Peralta threw 6 scoreless innings, striking out 6 and reaching 99.4 mph. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acknowledged that the Mets had struggled to get Peralta to make the required adjustments.

“We just couldn’t quite get him over the hump,” Stearns admitted, despite the Mets having identified similar changes as the Rays.

Tampa Bay succeeded where New York had struggled, helping Freddy Peralta regain confidence and produce when the stakes were highest. Now, with the Rays chasing their first World Series championship after previous appearances in 2008 and 2020, Peralta will play an important role.

ADVERTISEMENT

His success makes the trade painful for Mets fans, but both parties have something bright to look forward to.