Ian Happ Sends Clear Message to Cubs Teammate as Team Struggles to End Spiraling Woes

The Cubs had a dominant start in 2026. They had a 17-9 record in April with a .654 winning percentage. But they couldn’t maintain the momentum by May as the numbers crashed down to 13-16. Hitting stats also went down, and the Cubs are currently ranked fourth in the NL Central. For Ian Happ, though, the battle is still not lost as he calls the clubhouse to gain the momentum back in June.

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“I think we were playing a little bit better baseball there last couple games in Pittsburgh and then into St. Louis…,” Happ said via 104.3 The Score. “We’ve had the ups and the downs, we’ve been through two months of baseball, we’re a few games over .500. Let’s reset and get the momentum back.”

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It’s an unreal downfall of the Cubs between April and May. They scored 145 runs in April, which came down to 115 in May. The team average came down from 268 to .217. In between, the team endured a 10-game slump before snapping it in late May. The only positive in recent times was winning the last two games in the 4-game series against the Pirates. They have accumulated 19 runs from the series. But that doesn’t hide the Cubs’ struggle.

Currently, the team is ranked 16th in terms of average (.240) and 18th in terms of ERA (4.19). This means the Cubs are struggling from both ends of the ball. And Happ’s recent struggle contributed a lot to it. Happ has experienced early-season struggles at the plate, which recently led Cubs manager Craig Counsell to give the outfielder a day off and remove him from the leadoff spot. At times, he has fallen into mechanical loops that result in a high ground-ball rate and reduced launch angles, making it tough for him to elevate the ball.

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The best thing is that he snapped his struggle. Happ has shown flashes of explosive power, including a clutch 5-RBI performance to snap a 10-game losing streak. Since returning to the starting lineup after his day off, he has played 7 games and scored 3 homers with a .323 average. Moreover, he scored 11 RBIs in his last 7 games. “I think that there’s always some resetting, especially like once you get off day and get back home,” Happ added.

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As Happ reset himself after his early struggle, the Cubs clubhouse is also expected to follow the same. They have done the same in the past.

During the 2023 season, the Cubs were 26–36 in early June but went on to play at a .570 winning clip in the second half of the year to even contend for a wild-card spot. This time, apart from Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong is expected to lead the pack to reset in June.

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Crow Armstrong’s rebound is giving the Cubs hope

Crow-Armstrong has struggled significantly with his plate discipline and offensive consistency this year, though his elite defense has kept him highly valuable. Pitchers have been feeding him breaking pitches, and PCA’s chase rate has hovered around 49%, ranking in the lowest percentiles in the majors early this year.

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The aggressive at-bats led to a severe drop-off in production. His OPS slipped into the .500s during the early weeks. Ground ball rates spiked, hindering his ability to drive the ball. However, similar to Happ, PCA also snapped his slump recently. On May 30, he busted out of his slump with a season-high 4-for-5 night against the Cardinals, a performance that featured a double and his seventh home run of the season.

The home run came in Busch Stadium when the stands were chanting “overrated.” So, the Cubs not only got their young slugger back but also got a clutch performer.

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As the Cubs are targeting a reset in June, the comeback of their struggling batters should offer the fans enough assurance before the All-Star break.